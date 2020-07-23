Ashion Analytics and Elevation Oncology form innovative cancer treatment partnership

Ashion Analytics LLC today announced a partnership with Elevation Oncology, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the matching of patients with tumors harboring an NRG1 gene fusion identified using Ashion's proprietary GEM ExTra® test with CRESTONE, a registration-directed Phase 2 study sponsored by Elevation Oncology.

NRG1 gene fusions are a rare genomic alteration implicated as a driver of tumorigenesis and growth across many types of solid tumors, including lung, breast, pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. CRESTONE -- or Clinical study of REsponse to Seribantumab in TumOrs with NEuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusions -- provides an investigational treatment opportunity for patients with any advanced solid tumor who have not responded or are no longer responding to standard cancer treatment, and whose tumor has tested positive for an NRG1 fusion.

This partnership creates a new dynamic in the way cancer patients can be matched to precision medicine therapeutics. By first identifying a genetic driver that has an available targeted therapy option, in this case an NRG1 fusion and the investigational therapy seribantumab, the diagnostic technology, data insights, and network reach at Ashion Analytics can be leveraged to efficiently identify and directly match eligible patients to the CRESTONE trial using test results that are already available today, while also maximizing the value of every additional test.

The comprehensive nature of the GEM ExTra test means that its value grows directly with each new genomic driver that is identified and each new precision therapy under development. Partnerships like this enable us to continuously facilitate the ability for our patients to receive the most up-to-date information about the emerging treatment opportunities available to them today." Laurie Goodman, Ph.D., Ashion Analytics Director of Business Development and Medical Affairs

Ashion Analytics recently announced that Medicare has approved coverage of its proprietary cancer profiling test, GEM ExTra®, one of the nation's most comprehensive genomic cancer analysis tests. Medicare coverage enables potentially 44 million more patients to afford this test, which aims to match patients with best available treatments for their disease.

GEM ExTra detects tumor-specific mutations in both DNA and RNA, allowing physicians to make the best-available treatment recommendations for patients with advanced solid tumors. An Ashion study poster presented at the 2020 annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) details the importance of using RNA as part of the analysis to give cancer physicians the best possible options for treating their patients: Employing RNA Sequencing to Enhance Treatment Options for Cancer Patients.

This leading-edge test provides treating physicians with vital interpreted information needed to understand changes to a patient's genomic profile. It outlines a therapeutic treatment plan best suited for each patient. Conditions that may benefit from this approach include treatment of refractory, rare or aggressive cancers.