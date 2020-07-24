Boehringer Ingelheim and Biognosys join forces on applying quantitative proteomics tools in drug discovery

Biognosys announced today that it started working together with Boehringer Ingelheim. Here, Biognosys and Boehringer Ingelheim will team up to expand next-generation proteomics applications in drug discovery programs at Boehringer Ingelheim.

As a proof-of-concept, the companies perform comprehensive proteome profiling of a preclinical mouse model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) to gain new insights into the disease biology. Using Biognosys’ single-shot HRM/DIA mass spectrometry, over 8’000 proteins can be quantified across a large number of lung tissue samples. The data will serve as a rich resource for the development of novel therapeutic strategies.

“This collaboration is a great example of how proteomics technologies are becoming essential tools in drug discovery programs. We are committed to working closely with Boehringer Ingelheim to make discovery proteomics an integral part of preclinical research,” said Dr. Oliver Rinner, CEO at Biognosys.

The initial focus of the activities will be on applications for fibrotic diseases. Boehringer Ingelheim also plans to implement the single-shot HRM/DIA capability in-house, using Biognosys’ Spectronaut™ software.