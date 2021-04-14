Biognosys Announces Strategic Agreement with Siemens Healthineers

Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announces today that it has established a strategic agreement with Siemens Healthineers, a global medical technology company, through its clinical laboratory in Berkeley, California. The agreement leverages Biognosys’ expertise in unbiased biomarker discovery technologies and solutions with Siemens Healthineers’ biomarker assay development, lab testing, and commercialization capabilities.

With this agreement, we can enable our biopharmaceutical customers to use the power of our proprietary discovery proteomics solution for novel biomarker identification and bring these biomarkers into clinical applications with Siemens Healthineers’ diagnostic assay development expertise.”

Oliver Rinner, PhD, CEO, and founder of Biognosy

Using Biognosys’ proprietary Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM™) mass spectrometry technology, thousands of proteins may be quantified simultaneously from a broad range of clinical sample types. HRM enables an unmatched depth of proteome coverage with reproducible and precise quantification to identify the most promising, actionable biomarkers to support clinical decision-making. This discovery proteomics solution can be applied with high throughput in large-scale studies involving thousands of samples.

The strategic agreement enables the discovery of novel biomarkers via the HRM technology followed by translation into validated biomarker assays for potential clinical applications. This may include clinical trial usage and In Vitro Diagnostics development programs.

We are excited about this relationship with Biognosys because their expertise and unique biomarker discovery capabilities are very complementary to our end-to-end diagnostic solutions for our biopharmaceutical customers.”

Sebastian Kronmueller, Head of Siemens Healthcare Laboratory in California

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers and proteomics experts.

The company’s proprietary solutions provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all major biological species and sample types. Biognosys’ unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry for the quantification of thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research.

biognosys.com

About Siemens Healthineers

siemens-healthineers.com

Source:

Biognosys

