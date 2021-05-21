Biognosys Announces the Appointment of Kristina Beeler as Chief Business Officer

As new CBO, Kristina Beeler will continue to further potentiate the value of proteomics by collaborating with global partnersBiognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announces today the appointment of Kristina Beeler as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Kristina will serve as a member of Biognosys’ executive management and will be responsible for leading the company’s global commercial and business development activities for its contract research business.

Kristina joined Biognosys in 2017 and held positions of increasing responsibility in Business Development focused on Biognosys’ next-generation proteomics services. Before joining Biognosys, Kristina gained experience in biotech evaluation and investing in her function as Principal at Nextech Invest, a Swiss-based venture capital firm focused on identifying transformative cancer medicines and investing in emerging biotechnology companies.

Kristina has a strong scientific background in immunology and oncology, which she obtained during her Master Studies at the University of Oxford and her Doctoral Studies at the University of Zurich.

As Chief Business Officer, Kristina will be leading Biognosys’ commercial and business development activities focused on increasing the impact next-generation proteomics has on drug discovery and development. Key focus areas will be the commercial expansion of Biognosys in the US and strengthening the commercial activities to meet the growing demand for proteomics in large-scale clinical studies.

I am thrilled about the impact Biognosys’ leading proteomics technology has on revolutionizing drug development. I am looking forward to working with our global partners to further potentiate the value of proteomics.” - Kristina Beeler

Oliver Rinner, PhD, CEO stated:

“I am delighted to welcome Kristina to our executive management team. With her deep knowledge of biotechnology and understanding of our customers’ research goals, she is ideally suited to providing them with access to the proteome to advance their drug discovery and clinical research.”

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers and proteomics experts. The company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits that provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys’ unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry for the quantification of thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. More information at biognosys.com.