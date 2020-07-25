Study identifies the mechanisms that underlie olfactory symptoms of COVID-19

A new study of human olfactory cells has revealed that viral invasion of supportive cells in the nasal cavity might be driving the loss of smell seen in some patients with COVID-19.

The findings show that non-neuronal cells in the brain and nose express genes critical for SARS-CoV-2 entry, while neurons do not; therefore, non-neuronal cells are likely to be the primary targets for virus-induced damage leading to loss of smell, or anosmia.

Recent investigations into COVID-19-associated anosmia showed that cells from the human upper airway express high levels of receptor genes involved in SARS-CoV-2 entry, suggesting that these respiratory epithelial cells serve as viral reservoirs during CoV-2 infection.

Related Stories

However, these studies did not investigate the sheet of cells that line the nasal cavity, called the olfactory epithelium - the first entryway for pathogens before they reach the respiratory epithelium.

Using bulk RNA sequencing of human cells from the nasal mucosa, David Brann and colleagues identified cell types in the olfactory epithelium in the nose and the brain's olfactory bulb that express two key receptor genes involved in SARS-CoV-2 entry, ACE2 and TMPRSS2.

Single cell RNA sequencing of these cells and neurons provided the key insight that neither gene was detected in olfactory neurons, but both were highly expressed by support cells, stem cells, and perivascular cells in the nose and brain.

Fluorescent staining of ACE2 in olfactory cells in mice confirmed this result and revealed pervasive expression of ACE2 protein in structural support cells of the nose and in cells that wrap around the capillaries of the olfactory bulb.

Identifying the mechanisms that underlie the olfactory symptoms of COVID-19 can help lead to new diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2 infection, yield insights into the cellular dynamics of the nose, and propel future treatments for anosmia, the authors say.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Brann, D. H., et al. (2020) Non-neuronal expression of SARS-CoV-2 entry genes in the olfaory system suggests mechanisms underlying COVID-19-associated anosmia. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.abc5801.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Microbiology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Oxytocin can help treat cognitive disorders
Schizophrenia related to abnormal fatty metabolism in the brain
SARS-CoV-2 invasion of central nervous system through olfactory tract
Loss of smell may be related to neuroinvasive propensity of SARS-CoV-2
A new method for mechanical stimulation of neural cells
Creating the first 3D neural map of a heart
Parkinson's disease breakthrough seen in mouse model
How COVID-19 affects the nervous system

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows Sofosbuvir alleviates COVID-19-related neurological symptoms