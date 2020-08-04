Stackable, low profile deep well microplates for lab automation

Porvair Sciences has introduced a new range of low profile deep well microplates - optimized for laboratory automation.

Flexibility, scalability and efficient use of storage space is essential to productive automation workflows. This new range of 96-well deep well microplates are designed to maximize storage space by offering a storage volume of 0.5 ml / well in a reduced plate height of just 27 mm.

This new low profile design allows more plates to be stored or stacked in a given space.  Combining an affordable price with uncompromising high quality, Porvair low profile 0.5 ml deep well plates are precisely manufactured to comply with ANSI/SLAS dimensions ensuring complete compatibility with all manual and automated sample handling systems, microplate readers and washers.

Available sterile or non-sterile, Porvair low profile 96-well deep well plates are manufactured from RNase / DNase-free, low leachables polypropylene that undergoes extensive quality testing to ensure a product of the highest quality. Offering high chemical and temperature resistance (-196 °C to +121 °C) the design of these autoclavable low profile plates includes a U-bottom to enable maximum liquid uptake, alphanumeric well coding for easy sample tracking and raised well rims to enable easy, high integrity sealing.

Porvair Sciences Limited

