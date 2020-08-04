Sterile deep well plates

Porvair Sciences offers an extensive range of sterile deep well microplates for sensitive biological and drug discovery applications.

Deep well microplates are an important class of functional plasticware used for sample preparation, compound storage, mixing, transport and fraction collection. They are widely used in life science laboratories and are available in different sizes and plate formats, the most commonly used being 96 well and 384 well plates made from virgin polypropylene.

The Porvair Sciences range of high quality deep well plates are available in several formats, well shapes and volumes (240 µl up to 2.2 ml). In addition, for researchers working in molecular biology, cell biology or drug discovery applications, all Porvair deep well plates are available sterile to eliminate the risk of contamination. With qualified low extractables and low leachables characteristics, Porvair Sciences sterile deep well plates contain no contaminants that may leach out and affect stored sample or bacterial or cell growth.

We have developed our range of sterile deep well plates such that we can offer customers unmatched flexibility to select an optimized plate to suit their application.”

Krzysztof Kielmann, Microplates Product Manager at Porvair Sciences

Porvair Sciences microplates are precisely manufactured to ANSI/SLAS dimensions to ensure that they are completely automation compatible. Porvair Sciences deep well plates are designed with raised well rims to facilitate reliable heat seal closure - critical for long term integrity of stored samples at -80 °C. Used in conjunction with a support mat, Porvair deep well plates can be routinely centrifuged at up to 6000 g.

Source:

Porvair Sciences Limited

