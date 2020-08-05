New UK supply contract for COVID-19 sample collection kits

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, the AIM listed point-of-care business, announces that it has received an initial order worth £3m from a partner from the private sector to supply PrimeStore MTM, a novel patented sample collection device, to be used in a COVID-19 testing programme for UK staff. This new supply contract is in addition to the $14.1m orders for the three-month period ending 30 September 2020, already disclosed in the 14 July 2020 update, and also covers the period ending 30 September 2020.

Related Stories

With increasing orders for the PrimeStore MTM sample collection device the Company has now established a second UK production line at the Company’s facilities in South Wales. EKF now employs 20 new contracting staff members to work on these production lines, which are able to produce 25,000 sample collection tubes a day. Further details on the expansion of manufacturing capacity was provided in the 14 July 2020 update and the Company can confirm that the PrimeStore MTM production line is now up and running in Germany.

The PrimeStore MTM sample collection device, deactivates viruses, bacteria, fungi and mycobacterium tuberculosis allowing safe sample handling and transport, greatly reducing risk of infection. The device was invented in 2006 in preparation for a worldwide pandemic and is designed to de-activate pathogen rapidly and stabilize the RNA for up to four weeks with no requirement for cold storage. In the case of COVID-19, by deactivating the virus testing can now take place outside of containment facilities opening up capacity in more testing laboratories. With the flu season approaching, the PrimeStore MTM can also safely collect flu and COVID-19 samples in the same collection kit.

Due to the continued demand for PrimeStore MTM, full year performance is likely to further exceed, and possibly significantly exceed, previously revised management expectations.

Source:

EKF Diagnostics

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    EKF Diagnostics. (2020, August 05). New UK supply contract for COVID-19 sample collection kits. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 05, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200805/New-UK-supply-contract-for-COVID-19-sample-collection-kits.aspx.

  • MLA

    EKF Diagnostics. "New UK supply contract for COVID-19 sample collection kits". News-Medical. 05 August 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200805/New-UK-supply-contract-for-COVID-19-sample-collection-kits.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    EKF Diagnostics. "New UK supply contract for COVID-19 sample collection kits". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200805/New-UK-supply-contract-for-COVID-19-sample-collection-kits.aspx. (accessed August 05, 2020).

  • Harvard

    EKF Diagnostics. 2020. New UK supply contract for COVID-19 sample collection kits. News-Medical, viewed 05 August 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200805/New-UK-supply-contract-for-COVID-19-sample-collection-kits.aspx.

Suggested Reading

HbA1c analyzer identifies diabetics with poor glycemic control and high risk of sight loss
EKF opens for live chats at ENDO Online 2020
EKF’s Hemo Control hemoglobin analyzer used to reduce anemia in South America
EKF & Tosoh Europe N.V. distribution agreement expands HbA1c POC testing reach in Middle East & Africa
EKF introduces new hand-held lactate analyzer for rapid sports performance monitoring
EKF launches FDA CLIA-waived β-ketone and glucose POC analyzer to U.S. market
EKF introduces novel molecular transport media for dual COVID-19 and influenza sampling
EKF to showcase Lucica Glycated Albumin-L test for diabetes patient monitoring at AACC 2019

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Professor Zhanfeng Cui from the University of Oxford speaks to News-Medical about his research into COVID-19, and how he developed a rapid COVID-19 test.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

More Content from EKF Diagnostics

See all content from EKF Diagnostics
You might also like... ×
EKF signs private label distribution agreement with McKesson for new hemoglobin analyzer