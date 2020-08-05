Study disproves role of vultures in spreading pathogens to humans and other species

A new analysis published in IBIS examines whether bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that are present in wild vultures cause disease in the birds, and whether vultures play a role in spreading or preventing infectious diseases to humans and other animal species.

The analysis examined results from published studies and found that microorganisms, which cause disease in humans, can be found in vultures with some bacterial pathogens showing multi-antibiotic resistance.

In some cases, these microorganisms cause health alterations of variable degree in different vulture species, but there was no clear evidence that vultures play a role spreading pathogens to humans and other species. On the contrary, they may actually help to prevent the spread of infectious diseases when they consume and remove decomposing carcasses from the environment.

Further research should evaluate the potential of vultures in disease regulation to avoid misconceptions and to promote scientific evidence of the ecosystem service they provide. This will help to conserve this globally threatened avian group and maintain the contributions they provide to people,"

Pablo Plaza, Study Lead Author, INIBIOMA-CONICET-National University of Comahue, Argentina

Source:

Wiley

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Microbiome of first stool may predict infant's likelihood of developing obesity
Researchers discover how infectious bacteria can produce genetic variants among siblings
Proximity to natural environments benefits formula-fed babies' gut microbiome
Scientists identify how good gut bacteria can help reduce heart disease risk
New method can enhance the effectiveness of bacteria used in biotechnological applications
Breastfeeding helps mother and baby share 'good bacteria'
Research highlights the potential of AI in identifying pathogens of pneumonia
Multiple, intertwined cell death systems to prevent the spread of 'intracellular' bacteria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exploring how bacteria and viruses coexist inside the human gut