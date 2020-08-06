Cytiva licenses advanced machine learning technology from Allen Institute

Cytiva and the Allen Institute have entered into a license agreement to integrate the Allen Institute's machine learning technology with Cytiva's microscopy and image analysis systems to advance the development of cell imaging innovations.

The Allen Institute's machine learning technology produces fluorescence signal images from transmitted-light microscopy without the use of fluorescent dye reagents or genetically encodable fluorescent proteins.

The method provides benefits of both fluorescent imaging and a label-free approach, achieving a clear image of cellular and subcellular structures without the cytotoxic effects and experimental limitations associated with live cell fluorescence microscopy.

The technique further enables live cell imaging in three-dimensional (3D) space to generate more physiologically relevant information about biological processes and underlying mechanisms of disease.

This builds on the excellence of our research, teaming up with a leader in imaging and cell analysis systems. Our mission is to pursue complex scientific problems collaboratively with the ultimate goal of translating our research and technologies for impact in healthcare and life science research applications. Our cell and neuroscience teams are pioneering new approaches to visualize cell organization, dynamics, and activities."

Todd Peterson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Allen Institute

The combination of technologies under the license will enable life scientists and other researchers to harness the power of label-free imaging and to advance 3D cellular analysis through integrated product solutions and leading customer support from Cytiva.

Emmanuel Abate, Vice President, Genomics and Cellular Research at Cytiva, says: "This highly promising technology has the potential to advance microscopy by enabling label-free cell imaging."

"For scientists to be able to see their samples less invasively would accelerate results in areas such as fundamental human biological research and drug efficacy studies. We look forward to developing it in the future to realize this potential."

Source:

Allen Institute

