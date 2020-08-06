Fujirebio announces launch of clinical testing for new SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc., a consolidated subsidiary of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc, announced today the initiation of clinical testing needed for the submission of its new SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay for EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

As a leading provider of immunoassays to the diagnostic industry, Fujirebio, as a global team, is joining the fight to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of providing the first fully automated antigen test.

The Lumipulse SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay will be available for use on the LUMIPULSE G1200 instrument. The LUMIPULSE G1200 is a robust, fully automated CLEIA (chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay) immunoassay instrument. The LUMIPULSE G1200 has a throughput of 120 tests per hour and allows laboratory personnel to randomly load samples as needed. CLEIA technology and automated testing provides increased sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput over single-use point-of-care tests.

On June 19, Fujirebio Inc. (Tokyo) received Japanese regulatory approval of the SARS-CoV-2 Antigen assay for use with nasopharyngeal and saliva samples. The assay is available in Japan as a stand-alone detection tool for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The initial submission to the FDA is expected to be made in early September for nasopharyngeal swab in universal viral transport media. Submissions to expand sample types are expected to follow.