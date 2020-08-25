Higher rates of e‐cigarette and cannabis use not linked to vaping‐related lung injuries

Higher rates of e-cigarette and marijuana use in U.S. states did not result in more e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injuries (known as EVALI), a new study from the Yale School of Public Health finds.

Published in the journal Addiction, the study estimates the relationship between states' total reported EVALI cases per capita as of January 2020, and pre-outbreak rates of adult vaping and marijuana use. Results show that higher rates of vaping and marijuana use are associated with fewer EVALI cases per capita.

"If e-cigarette or marijuana use per se drove this outbreak, areas with more engagement in those behaviors should show a higher EVALI prevalence," said Assistant Professor Abigail Friedman, the study's author. "This study finds the opposite result. Alongside geographic clusters of high EVALI prevalence states, these findings are more consistent with locally available e-liquids or additives driving the EVALI outbreak than a widely used, nationally-available product."

Related Stories

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began a cross-state investigation into vaping-related lung injuries in August 2019, and has since confirmed over 2,800 cases and 68 deaths. In February 2020, the CDC concluded its national updates, and officially classified vitamin E acetate, an additive long linked to EVALI and most common in THC e-liquids that are informally-sourced--i.e., purchased off the street or home-mixed--as "a primary cause of EVALI."

The EVALI outbreak has motivated a variety of state and federal legislation to restrict sales of nicotine e-cigarettes, including a temporary ban on all e-cigarette sales in Massachusetts in late-2019 and bans on flavored e-cigarette sales in several states and localities. However, if the goal was to reduce EVALI risks, the study suggests that those policies may have targeted the wrong behavior.

A negative relationship between EVALI prevalence and rates of pre-outbreak vaping and marijuana use suggests that well-established markets may have crowded-out use of riskier, informally sourced e-liquids, Friedman said.

Indeed, the five earliest states to legalize recreational marijuana--Alaska, California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington--all had less than one EVALI case per 100,000 residents aged 12 to 64. None of the highest EVALI-prevalence states--Utah, North Dakota, Minnesota, Delaware and Indiana--allowed recreational marijuana use.

Interestingly, Friedman notes that two of the highest-prevalence states' medical marijuana laws forbid smokable marijuana. "If this policy led some recreational marijuana smokers to switch to vaping THC, perhaps in order to avoid detection, it would have increased their likelihood of exposure to contaminated e-liquids when those came on the market. This may have contributed to the higher EVALI prevalence in those states."

It may be important for policymakers to consider the potential unintended consequences of policies that forbid smokable marijuana while allowing THC e-liquids going forward.

Source:

Yale School of Public Health

Journal reference:

Friedman, A.S (2020) Association of Vaping‐related Lung Injuries with Rates of E‐cigarette and Cannabis Use across US States. Addiction. doi.org/10.1111/add.15235.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study: E-cigarettes damage vascular function much like traditional cigarettes
Smoking and vaping significantly increase risk of COVID-19 in teens and young adults
Nottingham and Canadian researchers lead new $100,000 study into teenage vaping
Flavored cigarette ban linked to significant reduction in youth smoking
Standardized packaging and stricter taxation measures reduce cigarette sales
Marijuana vaping usage up among American teenagers
Substances linked to bladder cancer found in the urine of e-cigarette users
New device fixed to e-cigarettes can unobtrusively monitor inhalations

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
E-cigarette use increases while new studies reveal heart health risks