Racial segregation contributes to disparities in COVID-19 and HIV diagnoses

Across the U.S., COVID-19 and HIV diagnoses are lowest in primarily white counties. They follow the same pattern, with diagnoses decreasing as the population of white residents in these counties increases, according to a Commentary in AIDS Patient Care and STDs, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

This commentary documents differing HIV and COVID-19 outcomes and service delivery by race/ethnicity and the crucial role of racial segregation. There are multiple factors that contribute to greater COVID-19 burden in communities of color, but all stem from systemic racism."

Gregorio Millett and coauthors from Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR)