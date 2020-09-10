Study explores the unknown qualities of gaze behaviors in deaf and hearing adults

A recent study has shown that readers' eye gaze behaviors are strong indicators of words that are unexpected, new, or difficult to understand.

The study by Rain Bosworth, an assistant professor and researcher in the Center for Sensory, Perceptual, and Cognitive Ecology (SPaCE Center) at Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf, explores the unknown qualities of gaze behavior for "sign watching" and how these are affected by a user's language expertise and intelligibility of the sign input.

According to Bosworth's study, published in the Journal of Deaf Studies and Deaf Education, with NTID graduate Adam Stone, gaze behaviors can provide an index of cognitive effort and knowledge in signers. This study provides the first evidence that novice and fluent signers have different eye gaze behaviors.

Related Stories

Bosworth and her team recorded gaze behaviors in 52 deaf and hearing adults while they watched signed narratives. Highly fluent signers primarily kept a steady gaze on the face and used peripheral vision to perceive the signers' moving hands.

The researchers then showed the participants videos of signed stories played backwards. Bosworth said that people who learned American Sign Language earlier in life are better equipped to understand difficult video-reversed narratives. Fluent signers tended to focus strongly on the face when sign watching, even for low intelligibility conditions.

These low intelligibility conditions simulate what happens in real-world settings when trying to watch live signers on phones with small displays or with weak internet signals."

Rain Bosworth, Assistant Professor and Researcher, Center for Sensory, Perceptual, and Cognitive Ecology (SPaCE Center), National Technical Institute for the Deaf, Rochester Institute of Technology

Novice signers, who scored lower on measures of story comprehension, showed a very different gaze pattern.

"Gaze behavior is more scattered for people who recently learned sign language, and this scatter increased for low-intelligibility conditions, probably because observers are looking directly at the moving hands," Bosworth said. "This fits with what we know about research that shows that signers have very good peripheral vision, especially from the lower visual field. Expert signers look at the face and utilize their peripheral vision for catching the fine details of moving handshapes."

But, there is some good news for non-signers. According to Bosworth, it doesn't take long for signers to develop "expert-like" gaze patterns during sign comprehension. Hearing signers who have been signing for at least five years often show steady gaze behavior on the face just like fluent deaf signers.

Source:

Rochester Institute of Technology

Journal reference:

Bosworth, R., et al. (2020) Effects of Video Reversal on Gaze Patterns during Signed Narrative Comprehension. Journal of Deaf Studies and Deaf Education. doi.org/10.1093/deafed/enaa007.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Infrared technology can be adapted to study infant behavior
Fight for Sight partners with Diabetes UK to investigate link between eye disease and COVID-19
Cutting-edge surgery enables patients with facial paralysis to close their eyes
WHO advises healthcare professionals to ensure correct administration of chlorhexidine
A collaborative team to develop new treatment for age-related macular degeneration
UV researchers patent a kit to detect GHB in alcoholic beverages and soft drinks
New eye-tracking technology aids in aged care quality assessment
How misinformation undermines Australia's COVID-19 response

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

News-Medical spoke to Yourgene health on their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A healthy lifestyle for cardiovascular health may reduce odds of developing ocular diseases