New collaboration aims to support health-tech innovations and entrepreneurs

The Health and Technology District in Surrey, B.C. is partnering with Halo Health, Canada's first angel network for healthcare, on a new collaboration to expand and support health-tech innovations and entrepreneurs.

The Health and Technology District is a vibrant ecosystem of innovators and entrepreneurs working alongside scientists, clinicians and health-care providers - each representing a range of technologies and research fields.

Located immediately adjacent to Surrey Memorial Hospital, it is one of B.C.'s most rapidly growing and dynamic health-tech sectors where innovators, clinicians and researchers work in partnership to generate disruptive healthcare impacts through the translation of research, science and technology into global innovations.

Halo Health is a not-for-profit angel network of entrepreneurial medical doctors, physicians, healthcare graduates and medical students supporting and scaling health-tech companies that build and strengthen the future of healthcare.

Our mission is to help Canada's early stage medical technology companies succeed and grow by connecting them with potential funders from our network of physician-investors,Our angel network has an interest in investing in digital health and medical technologies, while growing our physician network and nurturing literacy in health technologies and innovations." Luke Sheen, Executive Director, Halo Health

The partnership enables both groups to grow and inspire health innovation activities and initiatives, and address challenges associated with establishing a national, like-minded entrepreneurial network across communities of medicine.

"We are always looking for opportunities to collaborate with forward-thinking, leading edge organizations to expand our growing network of health-tech innovators and entrepreneurs," says Rowena Rizzotti, Vice President of Healthcare and Innovations at the Health and Technology District.

"Partnering with Halo Health will empower both organizations to strengthen and expand innovative initiatives and health technologies, and to expand our collective impact across Canada and strengthen Canada's overall performance in the health innovation domain."