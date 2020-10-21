Breakthrough 25-minute COVID-19 test reaches final stages of clinical validation

Oct 21 2020

A BREAKTHROUGH test for COVID-19 which works in just 25 minutes, with high accuracy and requiring only routine laboratory equipment, is currently in the final stages of clinical validation by British biotech firm MicrosensDx.

Breakthrough 25-minute COVID-19 test reaches final stages of clinical validation

The test, called MicrosensDx COVID-19, has been used successfully in large scale testing programs with BAE Systems in Cumbria over the last few months, where it has been deployed to test more than 8,000 people a week. MicrosensDx is now planning to scale up for wider availability, both in the UK and across Europe.

Crucially, the test uses fewer of the globally limited reagents that other COVID-19 test technologies require and which have been in short supply across Europe in recent months.

It can be used within mass testing laboratories, but is also available for use in a ‘near patient’ mini-lab format, by healthcare staff with basic laboratory training, to enable rapid real-time testing. Crucially the result is available in less than a third of the time required by the widespread Public Health England PCR test [90 minutes].

The speed and ease of use presents clear potential benefit not only to frontline health and care workers but to any population or setting where a rapid turnaround is necessary, such as airports or large retail, leisure and sports venues.

The test can analyse multiple types of sample (throat and nasal swabs, in addition to saliva and sputum) and, crucially, the virus is neutralized once it is captured in a vial, making it safe for the operator administering the test. The sample is placed in a solution containing the company’s highly-sensitive magnetic beads which attract RNA from the virus, even at the lowest of levels. This allows the RNA to be extracted from the patient’s sample ready for amplification.

Related Stories

The detection technology is based on the biotech’s loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology.

MicrosensDx COVID-19 is a refined version of a prototype test which was originally designed earlier this year and validated in collaboration with Kings College London’s Professor Tim Spector OBE, the world-leading epidemiologist. The sensitivity of the test has improved markedly since the early-stage assay, with validation data due later this month to coincide with full CE marking accreditation.

Our COVID-19 technology is the fastest test to be clinically validated. It works up to three times faster than the widely available PCR based methods, is easy to use and non-invasive. We’ve proved it works on a large scale over the last few months in Cumbria and are now working with our partners to ramp up production. The extraction element of our test received CE accreditation last week, with our LAMP technology due to receive its CE mark later this month. We’re now in early discussions to supply commercial operators and health authorities across Europe in the coming months. Rapid, accurate testing, which can also be carried out on location, is the lifeline that industries paralyzed by the pandemic have been calling out for. We’re delighted to bring MicrosensDxCOVID-19 to market and look forward to collaborating with our partners to make it available to any organisation which needs it.”

Dr Mark Street-Docherty, CEO, MicrosensDx

In addition to detecting COVID-19, the testing platform can detect many other viral RNA targets, such as norovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or influenza. The ability to quickly and accurately detect these other diseases has real potential to reduce inappropriate prescription of antibiotics and help to control outbreaks at their onset.

MicrosendsDx has a 20-year-long heritage in the diagnostic sector and had produced market-leading tests for BSE and tuberculosis.

Source:

MicrosendsDx

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Engineers visualize how speaking spreads a virus
SARS-CoV-2-RNA viremia is a robust marker of critical illness in COVID-19
Study shows how wind instruments vary for risk of virus transmission
Effective buccal swab RNA extraction for COVID-19 diagnostic testing
Iota-carrageenan from red seaweed inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory conditions
Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?
New diagnostic test detects and identifies SARS-CoV-2 virus in less than five minutes
Advances in Virus Epigenetics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Laboratory testing confirms effectiveness of BETADINE antiseptic products against SARS-CoV-2