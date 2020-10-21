New method for removing synthetic estrogen from water bodies

Synthetic estrogens from pharmaceuticals contaminate rivers and threaten the health of humans and fish. An effective and cost-efficient method for removing synthetic estrogen from bodies of water has been demonstrated in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Engineering Science.

The researchers compared non-modified and modified forms of bentonite, a natural, low-cost absorbent that can remove pharmaceutical micropollutants from water bodies.

One particular bentonite complex can be considered a promising low-coast modified absorbent for the removal of 17α-ethinylestradiol and, potentially, of other relevant pharmaceutical organic micropollutants from wastewater environments." Carla Daniel, Universidade Nova de Lisboa, and coauthors