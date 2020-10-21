New method for removing synthetic estrogen from water bodies

Reviewed by Emily Henderson, B.Sc.Oct 21 2020
Synthetic estrogens from pharmaceuticals contaminate rivers and threaten the health of humans and fish. An effective and cost-efficient method for removing synthetic estrogen from bodies of water has been demonstrated in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Engineering Science.
The researchers compared non-modified and modified forms of bentonite, a natural, low-cost absorbent that can remove pharmaceutical micropollutants from water bodies.
One particular bentonite complex can be considered a promising low-coast modified absorbent for the removal of 17α-ethinylestradiol and, potentially, of other relevant pharmaceutical organic micropollutants from wastewater environments."
Carla Daniel, Universidade Nova de Lisboa, and coauthors
