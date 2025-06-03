Early camizestrant therapy keeps advanced breast cancer in check

New research shows that early switching to camizestrant based on ctDNA detection of ESR1 mutations can keep breast cancer at bay longer, delivering hope for patients facing resistance to standard treatments.

irst-Line Camizestrant for Emerging ESR1-Mutated Advanced Breast Cancer​​​​​​​Study: First-Line Camizestrant for Emerging ESR1-Mutated Advanced Breast Cancer. ​​​​​​​Image Credit: Tatiana Shepeleva / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, a group of researchers evaluated whether switching to camizestrant improves progression-free survival in Estrogen Receptor 1 (ESR1)-mutated advanced breast cancer patients.

Background

Nearly 40% of patients with advanced breast cancer develop ESR1 mutations during first-line treatment, reducing the effectiveness of standard therapies. Hormone receptor-positive and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer is the most common type and is usually treated with an aromatase inhibitor and a cyclin-dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6) inhibitor, but resistance often develops.

Camizestrant, a next-generation oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), directly degrades the estrogen receptor, targeting the core mechanism of resistance. Unlike aromatase inhibitors, it works even when ESR1 mutations are present. This approach holds promise for maintaining treatment efficacy for a longer period. However, the optimal timing and long-term impact of this strategy require further research.

The original study population had limited racial diversity, with few Black patients enrolled, and all participants remained on the same CDK4/6 inhibitor throughout the study.

About the study

The Selective Estrogen Receptor degrader Evaluation in ESR1-mutant Advanced breast cancer using circulating tumor DNA Assessment (SERENA-6) trial was a phase 3, double-blind, randomized study. It enrolled adult patients with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer. All patients had received at least six months of treatment with an aromatase inhibitor plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor without clinical progression.

Patients were monitored every two to three months using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing to detect emerging ESR1 mutations. Those who tested positive for ESR1 mutations but had no radiologic evidence of disease progression were eligible for randomization. Patients were randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to either continue with their current aromatase inhibitor plus CDK4/6 inhibitor or switch to camizestrant (75 mg orally once daily) while maintaining the same CDK4/6 inhibitor.

Stratification was based on the site of metastasis (visceral or non-visceral), time since treatment initiation, and the specific CDK4/6 inhibitor used (palbociclib, ribociclib, or abemaciclib). Tumor assessments were conducted using computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) every eight weeks for the first 18 months, then every 12 weeks thereafter.

The primary outcome measured was progression-free survival as assessed by the investigators. Secondary outcomes included second progression-free survival, overall survival, quality of life as measured by the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer 30-item questionnaire, and safety.

About the study

Out of 3256 patients screened for ESR1 mutations, 548 tested positive, and 315 were enrolled in the randomized portion of the trial. Of these, 157 were assigned to the camizestrant group and 158 to continue with aromatase inhibitors. Both groups continued their prior CDK4/6 inhibitors without changes in dosage.

At a median follow-up of 12.6 months, progression-free survival was 16.0 months in the camizestrant group compared to 9.2 months in the aromatase inhibitor group. The hazard ratio for disease progression or death was 0.44, demonstrating a 56% reduction in risk. Notably, 29.7% of patients receiving camizestrant remained progression-free at 24 months, compared to only 5.4% in the control group.

The benefits extended to quality of life, with patients receiving camizestrant experiencing a longer median time before deterioration in global health status (23.0 months versus 6.4 months). This finding supports the therapy’s ability to delay disease progression and maintain daily functioning and well-being.

Subgroup analysis confirmed consistent results across age groups, menopausal status, disease sites, and ESR1 mutation types. Adverse events were consistent with the known safety profiles of CDK4/6 inhibitors. Grade 3 or higher adverse events were more frequent in the camizestrant group (60.0% vs. 45.8%), mainly due to hematologic toxicity such as neutropenia (54.8% vs. 44.5%). Most events were manageable and rarely led to treatment discontinuation.

Photopsia (brief flashes of light) was reported in 20.0% of camizestrant-treated patients, compared to 7.7% in the control group. These events were mostly mild and did not impair daily activities. Serious adverse events were infrequent, occurring in 10.3% and 12.3% of patients in the camizestrant and control groups, respectively. Treatment discontinuation due to adverse events was rare, occurring in 1.3% of the camizestrant group and 1.9% of the aromatase inhibitor group.

Overall survival data remain immature and not yet conclusive. The optimal frequency and duration of ctDNA monitoring for ESR1 mutations also require further investigation.

Conclusions

In summary, switching to camizestrant in patients with ESR1-mutated advanced breast cancer who have not yet shown clinical progression leads to significantly improved progression-free survival and delays deterioration in quality of life. However, overall survival data remain immature, and further research is warranted to optimize biomarker-driven intervention strategies and ensure broader applicability.

The study underscores the value of ctDNA testing for early detection of resistance, allowing clinicians to intervene before overt progression. Camizestrant extended progression-free survival by nearly seven months compared to continued aromatase inhibitor therapy and significantly delayed the deterioration of quality of life.

These findings support a new strategy in managing hormone receptor-positive advanced breast cancer, moving away from a reactive approach and toward proactive, biomarker-guided therapy. Camizestrant was well tolerated, and its favorable safety profile, coupled with strong clinical benefits, suggests it could become a new standard of care for patients with emerging ESR1 mutations.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2025, June 03). Early camizestrant therapy keeps advanced breast cancer in check. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 04, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250603/Early-camizestrant-therapy-keeps-advanced-breast-cancer-in-check.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Early camizestrant therapy keeps advanced breast cancer in check". News-Medical. 04 June 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250603/Early-camizestrant-therapy-keeps-advanced-breast-cancer-in-check.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Early camizestrant therapy keeps advanced breast cancer in check". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250603/Early-camizestrant-therapy-keeps-advanced-breast-cancer-in-check.aspx. (accessed June 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2025. Early camizestrant therapy keeps advanced breast cancer in check. News-Medical, viewed 04 June 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250603/Early-camizestrant-therapy-keeps-advanced-breast-cancer-in-check.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Enhancing early breast cancer diagnosis through modern imaging technologies
Global warming contributes to higher cancer mortality in women
Wilms tumor found to contain millions of genetic changes
New trial offers hope for men with aggressive prostate cancer
How soy and gut microbes alter cancer treatment results
BCG immunotherapy reprograms bone marrow to boost cancer defense
New global study links red meat to rising breast cancer burden
Clairity BREAST receives FDA authorization for AI-based breast cancer risk prediction

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback