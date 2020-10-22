UMass Lowell research projects receive nearly $12 million in federal funding

UMass Lowell research projects, ranging from developing new protective gear and sensors to ensure food and water are safe to advanced wireless communications, were recently awarded nearly $12 million in federal funding through the Fiscal Year 20 Defense Appropriations bill.

"UMass Lowell's HEROES collaborative has a long history of developing vitally important initiatives that keep our troops safe and healthy," said Congresswoman Lori Trahan. "When I toured the center last year, I saw firsthand the incredible work being done to reimagine new uniforms that protect our troops and come up with innovative ways to protect their food and water supplies. This increase in funding shows just how necessary their work is to our men and women in the armed forces. I look forward to joining Senators Warren and Markey in continuing to support the innovation of the university, the HEROES program and the Combat Capabilities Soldier Center."

The scale of this funding is a powerful demonstration of the expertise of our outstanding faculty and researchers as well as clear evidence of the important role UMass Lowell plays as a national research institution. We are especially grateful to Rep. Trahan and other members of the Massachusetts legislative delegation for their help in securing this research funding as well as their ongoing support of this university." Jacquie Moloney, UMass Lowell Chancellor

"This new federal funding will allow UMass Lowell and its industry, government, and academic partners to conduct research that will advance technology to improve health, safety, energy and sustainability," said Julie Chen, UMass Lowell vice chancellor of research and economic development. "It leverages earlier capital investments from the state through MassTech and MassCEC to help develop new innovations and accelerate integration."

Two dozen projects are being conducted through UMass Lowell's HEROES (Harnessing Emerging Research Opportunities to Empower Soldiers) collaborative, which works with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (CCDC SC), formerly known as Natick Labs.

"This year, we have the opportunity to expand HEROES to exciting new areas that address a wide range of soldier needs that include testing and augmenting capabilities of unmanned aerial systems, testing of human augmentation systems, integrated protection through multifunctional materials, addressing nutritional needs and sensors for food and water. This will also provide the opportunity for CCDC SC scientists and engineers to work closely with UMass Lowell faculty and students from across the university on numerous projects," said Prof. Ramaswamy Nagarajan, co-director of HEROES.

In addition to the funding for HEROES, a joint UMass Lowell-Stony Brook research project on energy resiliency received $7.36 million. UMass Lowell's share will be $3.7 million and together, the research team will work to address the Navy's strategic priorities for energy resilience in shore-based and marine environments. The lead researcher for UMass Lowell is Prof. Christopher Niezrecki, chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

The HEROES projects are: