$14 million grant awarded to mitigate the impact of cancer on Pacific Islanders

The University of Guam and the University of Hawai'i Cancer Center were each awarded five-year grants totaling more than $14 million to mitigate the impact of cancer on Pacific Islanders through cancer research, career training, and community outreach. The collaboration between the two universities, known as the Pacific Island Partnership for Cancer Health Equity (PIPCHE), will be funded by the National Cancer Institute through Aug. 31, 2025.

Funds from the PIPCHE are used to support the research infrastructure needed to address significant cancer health disparities in the Pacific.

PIPCHE has been truly transformational for research here at UOG for this region. Before PIPCHE, there was very little cancer and health-related research occurring of relevance to Guam's population. Now we have multiple federal research grants studying cancer, child obesity, cardiometabolic health, and dementia."

Rachael Leon Guerrero, Ph.D., RD, co-principal investigator of the grant and vice provost of research and sponsored programs at the University of Guam

PIPCHE is the only NCI-funded, Pacific-based partnership that addresses cancer disparities in the peoples of Hawai'i, Guam, and other U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands, which include the Northern Mariana Islands, American Sāmoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau. It also provides research training for students and early career scientists while engaging communities in outreach activities to advance knowledge, awareness, behavior change and public health policy in Guam and Hawai'i.

Related Stories

"We use cancer research as a platform to bring equity and resiliency to the indigenous Pacific peoples," said Neal A. Palafox, M.D., MPH, a UH Cancer Center researcher and the principal investigator of the grant at UHCC. "... The investment has brought forward indigenous Pacific cancer researchers and scientific leaders, relevant Pacific-based interventions to address cancer disparities, and has increased the capacity for both institutions to understand and achieve cancer health equity in the Pacific."

The first PIPCHE grant was awarded to the University of Guam and the UH Cancer Center in 2003. Since then, the funds have supported 25 research projects, trained more than 100 underrepresented students and early career scientists, contributed more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, and, in the last cycle alone, acquired more than $34 million in additional external funds to explore research questions that are unique to the Pacific region.

"The 17 years have been a fun and eye-opening voyage," Palafox said.

Cancer prevention and control in the Pacific are shared missions between the UH Cancer Center, the University of Guam, and their collaborators. The PIPCHE provides a platform to do much more than either institution can accomplish alone.

The efforts of this partnership are directed by Leon Guerrero and Palafox as well as UOG School of Health Dean Margaret Hattori-Uchima, Ph.D., RN, and UH Cancer Center Director Randall Holcombe, M.D., MBA, together with a team of more than 50 investigators and staff at the partnering institutions.

Source:

University of Guam

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cancer-killing T cells release chemicals to direct swarms towards tumors
Research identifies antigen-specific peripheral T follicular helper cells in COVID-19 infected patients
UC study shows how tobacco use impacts patients with kidney cancer
New staging system can inform treatment decisions for non-metastatic prostate cancer
Statins may lower cancer risk through a pathway unrelated to cholesterol
New saliva tests can enable early detection and diagnosis of COVID-19, head & neck cancer
3D structural model of BAF complex modifies DNA architecture, provides clues on cancer
New tool can provide non-invasive decision support for NSCLC treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ancient elements in human DNA can activate powerful immune response to kill cancer cells