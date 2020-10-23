Deep Longevity collaborates with Longenesis on federated learning and consent management

Regent Pacific Group Limited ("Regent Pacific" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; SEHK:0575.HK) today announced that Deep Longevity, Inc, a company recently acquired by the Group which mainly engaged in the development of explainable artificial intelligence systems to track the rate of aging at the molecular, cellular, tissue, organ, system, physiological, and psychological levels, has entered into a partnership with Longenesis, a leader in consent-enabled safe data curation for research.

Two companies will partner on the integration of the consent management system developed by Longenesis into the Deep Longevity digital platform including Young.AI, a web-based tracker of aging and wellness, and the development of a federated learning framework.

Deep Longevity scientists are the original inventors of the "deep aging clocks", multimodal biomarkers of aging developed using deep learning techniques with multiple granted patents. They recently published deep hematological aging clocks, deep transcriptomic and proteomic aging clocks, deep microbiomic aging clocks, and contributed to the development of the photographic aging clocks.

Longenesis has created an end-to-end environment for biomedical institutions, patient organizations and research partners and sponsors - to communicate directly, enabling both safe data curation and compliant, consent-enabled biomedical data utilization for research.

"At Deep Longevity we are working on creating a network of hospitals and clinics that will have access to our aging clocks. To enable this network, we are aiming to create a federated learning pipeline, that will allow us to train multiple new aging clocks without the need to transfer user data", explains Polina Mamoshina, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Deep Longevity, a Regent Pacific company.

"Longenesis is a company invested by LongeVC, a venture fund, and accelerator dedicated to growing the longevity ecosystem in the European Union. Over the past few years, Longenesis developed a range of technologies to help protect user privacy and manage consent to help companies provide the individuals with more tools to take control over their data", said Garry Zmudze, founding partner of LongeVC, an investor in both Longenesis and Deep Longevity.