UC scientist receives research grant to explore the benefits of proprietary surfactants

University of Cincinnati cosmetic scientist Harshita Kumari has received a research grant for more than $700,000 for a multi-year study to explore certain new proprietary surfactants for industrial applications and personal care products such as skin- and haircare as well as laundry detergents.

The grant was awarded by AdvanSix Inc., a global, American-based manufacturer of nylon resins and chemical intermediates used to make a wide range of products for a variety of industries and markets.

Surfactants, such as soaps or detergents, are compounds that lower the surface tension between two liquids, between a gas and a liquid or between a liquid and a solid. Surfactants may act as wetting agents, emulsifiers or foaming agents.

This research study will look at the functional benefits of AdvanSix's proprietary surfactants for their commercial and market potential and further characterize these molecules in terms of their sustainability, environmental safety and 'greenness' compared to the leading benchmark products,"

Harshita Kumari, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy, University of Cincinnat

UC's cosmetic science degree program is the oldest and largest in the country and was the first to offer a doctorate in cosmetic science. Research endeavors such as this are a prime example of the impact UC makes on the health of global citizens and is part of the university's strategic direction Next Lives Here.

Kumari's expertise includes the material and formulation science behind the development of novel skin-, oral- and haircare products. Her research projects focus on understanding the mechanisms of delivery and deposition of actives onto the skin or hair and how you might control them. In addition, her research focuses on developing methods to construct novel delivery systems, based on the principles of self-assembly and molecular recognition.

The project, titled "Synthesis and characterization of new surfactants," began in October.

AdvanSix is a leading global producer of nylon resins, plant fertilizer ingredients and chemical compounds to enhance paint pigments. AdvanSix is a member company of the American Chemistry Council's program Responsible Care®.

"Specific focus will be on optimization of the existing compounds and generate new compounds that may lead to improved functionalities for more natural and environmentally friendly personal care, agriculture and other uses," says Kumari.

The UC pharmacy college has a two-decades' long history of collaborating with industry on research endeavors.

This project, says Kumari, will also provide students in the college's cosmetic sciences program an excellent opportunity to discover new scalable natural surfactants with potential application in the area of personal care and agri-products. Additionally, the director of the UC cosmetic sciences program, K.P. Ananth, will serve as a consultant on the study.

