Andrew Alliance Webinar: Improving reproducibility of large-scale experiments by using a pipette+ system

Nov 3 2020

CRISPR/ Cas9 has revolutionized how genetic screens are conducted, as the system is remarkably easy to implement into existing workflows while yielding high editing efficiency.  Large-scale screening experiments, e.g. knockout screens are particularly well suited for automation as many repeated workflow steps are required.  

The integration of a guided pipetting system such as Pipette+, results in fewer user-related errors, in 20% of the time normally required. Using the Pipette+ system of Andrew Alliance together with the cloud-native OneLab software, experiments can be quickly designed, executed, and fully tracked.

Related Stories

Karsten Krey, a researcher in the group of Prof Andreas Pichlmair, will present this study, supported by technical data.

You will learn how you can benefit from:

  • simpler, fully programmable guided pipetting
  • superior reproducibility
  • freeing up time to focus on higher-level tasks

The webinar is on the 10 December 2020

10 - 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT),
4 - 4:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Register here today

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

