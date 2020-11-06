Natural component of ayahuasca tea promotes neurogenesis

One of the main natural components of ayahuasca tea is dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which promotes neurogenesis --the formation of new neurons-- according to research led by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM).

In addition to neurons, the infusion used for shamanic purposes also induces the formation of other neural cells such as astrocytes and oligodendrocytes.

This capacity to modulate brain plasticity suggests that it has great therapeutic potential for a wide range of psychiatric and neurological disorders, including neurodegenerative diseases."

José Ángel Morales, Researcher in the UCM and CIBERNED Department of Cellular Biology

Related Stories

The study, published in Translational Psychiatry, a Nature Research journal, reports the results of four years of in vitro and in vivo experimentation on mice, demonstrating that these exhibit "a greater cognitive capacity when treated with this substance", according to José Antonio López, a researcher in the Faculty of Psychology at the UCM and co-author of the study.

Changing the receptor eliminates the hallucinogenic effect

Ayahuasca is produced by mixing two plants from the Amazon: the ayahuasca vine (Banisteriopsis caapi) and the chacruna shrub (Psychotria viridis).

The DMT in ayahuasca tea binds to a type-2A serotonergic brain receptor, which enhances its hallucinogenic effect. In this study, the receptor was changed to a sigma type receptor that does not have this effect, thus "greatly facilitating its future administration to patients".

In neurodegenerative diseases, it is the death of certain types of neuron that causes the symptoms of pathologies such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Although humans have the capacity to generate new neuronal cells, this depends on several factors and is not always possible.

"The challenge is to activate our dormant capacity to form neurons and thus replace the neurons that die as a result of the disease. This study shows that DMT is capable of activating neural stem cells and forming new neurons", concluded Morales.

Source:

Complutense University of Madrid (UCM)

Journal reference:

Morales-Garcia, J.A., et al. (2020) N,N-dimethyltryptamine compound found in the hallucinogenic tea ayahuasca, regulates adult neurogenesis in vitro and in vivo. Translational Psychiatry.  doi.org/10.1038/s41398-020-01011-0.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 can infect brain cells and damage neurons
Common genetic variants may influence susceptibility to COVID-19
NRP-1 receptor potentiates SARS-CoV-2 infectivity
Researchers generate a transcriptomic map of the COVID brain
Time-sensitive neurons get worn out and skew time perception, shows study
How do low levels of oxygen damage the brain?
High flavanol diet associated with lower blood pressure
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein may induce analgesia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Green tea and some fruit juices inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in vitro