Research reveals uncertainty in how to care for patients with certain type of heart attack

There are several different types of heart attacks, which occur when blood flow to the heart is blocked or reduced. New research by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) reveals considerable uncertainty in how to care for patients with one type. The findings, which were published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes to coincide with the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2020, point to the need for clinical trials to provide more guidance to physicians.

The cause of type 2 myocardial infarction is not from rupture of a plaque in the blood vessels but rather from medical conditions that contribute to an imbalance between oxygen supply and demand in the heart.

Initial management typically focuses on treating the medical illness that precipitated the heart attack; however, we now have evidence that patients with this type of heart attack have high rates of recurrent cardiovascular events and may need tailored follow-up care."

Cian P. McCarthy, investigator, lead author, a cardiology fellow at MGH

To investigate how these patients are treated during their hospital admission and afterwards, McCarthy and his colleagues examined the electronic health records of patients with type 2 myocardial infarction at MGH between October 2017 and May 2018. "We sought to investigate how frequently patients with this type of heart attack are evaluated by a cardiologist during their admission, and whether this is associated with differences in cardiac testing and treatment," McCarthy says. "In addition, we wanted to explore: How often do patients receive follow-up care with a cardiologist after discharge, given their cardiovascular risk?"

Among 359 patients identified, 207 (57.7%) were evaluated by cardiologists, 120 (33.4%) received cardiology consultation requests, and 87 (24.2%) were admitted or transferred to the cardiology department. Patients evaluated by cardiologists more commonly underwent stress tests and heart imaging exams during their hospital admission, and they were more likely to be discharged on a statin and a beta blocker. There were no differences in death rates among those who were or were not evaluated by cardiologists.

Related Stories

Among patients who were discharged, 38.4% had an outpatient cardiology follow-up visit within six months, and patients who were evaluated by cardiologists during their hospital admission were more likely to have such follow-up visits.

The analysis raises the possibility of gaps in care for patients with type 2 myocardial infarction. "These data highlight the uncertainty among clinicians on how to best manage patients with this type of heart attack," says McCarthy. He notes that because no clinical trials have addressed this specific patient population, the roles of cardiologists, traditional heart attack medications, and stenting or bypass surgery are unknown. "As these patients have high rates of recurrent cardiovascular events, my personal opinion is that they should be seen by a cardiologist either during their admission or as an outpatient after discharge; however, we need clinical trials to investigate this."

Senior author Jason H. Wasfy, MD, director of Quality and Analytics at MGH's Corrigan Minehan Heart Center, notes that the wide variation in care provided to patients with type 2 myocardial infarction might point to different treatment strategies that could be tested prospectively in randomized trials. "We need to develop validated treatment strategies because the prognosis for these patients is sobering," he says.

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

McCarthy, C.P., et al. (2020) Cardiologist Evaluation of Patients with Type 2 Myocardial Infarction. Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes. doi.org/10.1161/CIRCOUTCOMES.120.007440.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shows SARS-CoV-2 direct heart muscle cell infection, cell death, loss of contractility
Research uncovers a new underlying cause of heart attack
Children with Kawasaki Disease at increased risk for cardiovascular events 10 years later
Study: Hydroxychloroquine has no effect on abnormal heart rhythm in lupus patients with CKD
Deciphering heart-brain talk may help unlock the key to cardiovascular disease
Serious health inequities exist for racial and ethnic minorities with heart problems
Rubbery bioelectronic cardiac patch can monitor and treat heart disease
Daily walnut consumption may reduce the risk of heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic mutation may accelerate heart function decline in DMD patients