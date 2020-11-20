COVID lockdown delays autism diagnosis in more than 128,000 at-risk children

More than 128,000 children and their families risk being ‘forgotten’ by the system, as COVID lockdowns delay autism diagnosis. Analysis of data by a leading autism publication reveals children with suspected autism are at risk of being un- or misdiagnosed as a result of vital services being shut during the pandemic. Reports suggest that, due to closures and limited resources, parents are finding it increasingly difficult to spot signs of autism and access routes to diagnosis even when they do. In response, the brand has put together a signs of autism checklist for concerned parents.

Research conducted by Autism Parenting Magazine has revealed that many children face being mis- or even undiagnosed due to lockdowns over the last six months, as experts warn wait times for key appointments will rise.

According to Google, searches for ‘early signs of autism in babies’ is up 200% and ‘early signs of autism’ up 100% since April. In response, the site has created a guide to help parents spot the early signs of autism: www.autismparentingmagazine.com/signs-of-autism-children /

Wait-times for appointments following first referral are at an all-time high due to ‘unprecedented’ demand. Figures released by the NHS in 2019 suggested that some patients were thought to have autism waited over 19 weeks for their first mental health appointments, with an average wait time in 10 out of 25 English health trusts of 137 days, against a target of 91 days. With limitations being placed on health care services due to coronavirus measures, this number may spike further.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant traditional assessments through in-person observation have been unavailable to struggling parents, resulting in longer wait times for diagnosis. Without it, families cannot access vital support and services to help cope with the demands of raising an autistic child, both financially and emotionally.