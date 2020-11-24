Study finds significant gender disparities in academic productivity during COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most science and medical faculty began working from home, with women reporting a significant decrease in manuscript submissions. Women also report providing 77.6% of the childcare themselves, compared to 61.3% for men, according to the Journal of Women's Health.

A study of faculty in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) found that those individuals with children younger than 6 years worked significantly fewer hours after the COVID-19 pandemic. Women reported a significant decrease in first- and co-author manuscript submissions, whereas no significant differences in productivity were reported by men.

Overall, significant disparities were observed in academic productivity by gender and child age during COVID-19 'stay-at-home' orders and, if confirmed by further research, should be considered by academic institutions and funding agencies when making decisions regarding funding, hiring, promotion, and tenure." Rebecca Krukowski, PhD, Study Co-Author, University of Tennessee Health Science Center

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many STEMM faculty to work from home and, especially when young children are in the home, has put a strain on work hours. Publishing is crucial when seeking grant support for research, looking for a job, and seeking promotion and tenure," says Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA.