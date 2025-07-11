WHO Pandemic Agreement moves forward with member state meeting

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The World Health OrganizationJul 11 2025

WHO Member States have held their first meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG) on the WHO Pandemic Agreement, formalizing next steps on implementing key provisions of the historic legal instrument to make the world safer from future pandemics.

Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes of Brazil, co-chair of the IGWG Bureau guiding the negotiations, said the first meeting, that ran from 9-10 July, was a critical moment in the global effort to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. It followed the World Health Assembly's landmark adoption on 20 May 2025 of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

Through the WHO Pandemic Agreement, countries recognized that global collaboration and action, based on equity, are essential for protecting people from future pandemics. Now, through the IGWG, countries are breathing life into the Agreement by establishing the way forward to implement the Agreement's life-saving provisions."

Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes of Brazil

The Assembly established the IGWG to, as a priority, draft and negotiate an annex to the WHO Pandemic Agreement on Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS). This PABS system is intended to enable safe, transparent and accountable access and benefit-sharing for PABS materials and sequence information. The outcome of the IGWG's work on the PABS annex will be submitted to the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly in 2026 for its consideration.

In addition to negotiating the PABS annex, the IGWG has been established to discuss procedural and other matters to prepare for the Conference of the Parties to the WHO Pandemic Agreement and develop a proposal for the terms of reference for the Coordinating Financial Mechanism.

Related Stories

Fellow IGWG Bureau co-chair Mr Matthew Harpur, of the United Kingdom, said he was encouraged by the strong collaboration shown by WHO Member States to take the WHO Pandemic Agreement forward.

"Global collaboration is the foundation of an effective response to global threats," said Mr Harpur. "I am encouraged by the commitment shown by WHO Member States during the first IGWG to work together to protect their citizens, and those of all other countries."

The first meeting of the IGWG adopted the body's method of work, timeline of activities leading up to next year's World Health Assembly, and mode of engagement with relevant stakeholders, and elected co-chairs and vice chairs to lead the IGWG process. The IGWG also decided to identify experts to provide inputs on the PABS annex and possibly hold an informal briefing before the second meeting of the IGWG, which will be held on 15-19 September 2025.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mpox virus poses rising global epidemic and pandemic threat
Scientists say global conditions are ripe for a yellow fever pandemic
HHS and NIH announce the development of next-generation, universal vaccine platform
New study questions the universal benefits of pet ownership on well-being
Healthcare utilization among the elderly remained stable in Japan despite pandemic challenges
Covid-19 impact extends beyond virus with increased deaths from other conditions
Study reveals continuing and worrying trend in excess US deaths
What makes H5N1 a pandemic risk and how can we stop it?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers report surge in at-home heart attacks and cardiac deaths since COVID pandemic