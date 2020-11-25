Otsuka Pharmaceutical enters into global agreement with Columbia University School of Public Health

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., announced an agreement with research experts from the Columbia University Irving Center Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Mailman School of Public Health to help support the epidemiological needs of Otsuka Global Pharmacovigilance (GPV) for products, enhanced training, and employee education.

The three-year agreement, through October 2022, draws on the extensive expertise of faculty at Columbia Mailman and the Columbia University Irving Medical Center's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Faculty members will work with Otsuka on activities such as post-marketing safety and effectiveness studies, the development of data registries, and investigations of rare exposures and outcomes. Columbia Mailman faculty will also provide executive education to Otsuka's pharmacovigilance and clinical research and development employees, including conducting workshops in epidemiology and biostatistics, journal clubs, seminars, and formal courses.

The expertise and scientific depth of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center faculty will help us enhance the epidemiological support for various Otsuka Global Pharmacovigilance regulatory reports and publications. Patient safety is our highest priority and the knowledge sharing, learning, and scientific exchange resulting from this initiative is consistent with Otsuka's commitment to excellence in pharmacovigilance."

Mirza I. Rahman, MD, MPH, senior vice president and chief global pharmacovigilance officer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., and a Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health alumnus

Leading Columbia Mailman School's research team is Alfred I. Neugut, MD, PhD, MPH, professor of Epidemiology and Myron M. Studner, professor of Cancer Research in Medicine at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Other members of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center team include Drs. Judith Jacobson, Lambert Lumey, Jason Wright, and Daniel Freedberg.

"Our work with Otsuka is a unique and innovative approach to enhancing drug surveillance and safety efforts," said Dr. Neugut of the Mailman School.

Source:

Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study compares deaths in Sweden and Norway before and after COVID pandemic
Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 among US marine recruits after quarantine: A case study
Vaping does not appear to pose any significant additional risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission
Australian scientists develop a nasal spray that could stop SARS-CoV-2 infection
Research looks at aerobiomes, trees and implications for public health
Second wave of COVID-19 in UK has reached “critical” stage, says study
SARS-CoV-2-specific IgM / IgG responses accurately predict COVID-19 outcome
Examining potential foodborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 through fresh produce

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers assess risks posed by SARS-CoV-2 to Antarctica wildlife