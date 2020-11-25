Study describes racial disparities in survival following in-hospital cardiac arrest

In-hospital cardiac arrests (IHCA) represent catastrophic and often terminal events. Despite investments to improve the quality of resuscitation efforts.

It is fewer than 25% of all patients that experience cardiac arrests in hospitals survive to discharge, and survival varies significantly across hospitals and by race. Until now, few have been able to specify reasons for the between-hospital differences.

A new study from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing's (Penn Nursing) Center for Health Outcomes & Policy Research is the first of its kind to describe the relationship between medical-surgical nurse staffing and its association with racial disparities in survival after IHCAs.

It suggests that while the likelihood of survival to discharge after an IHCA is lower for black patients than for white patients in both poorly staffed and well-staffed hospitals, the survival difference produced by better staffing is more pronounced for black patients than for white patients.