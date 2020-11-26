Transgenic mouse model could recapitulate severe COVID-19 in humans

Researchers in the United States and Canada have described the potential for a transgenic mouse model to serve as an effective platform for the study of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and severe disease course in humans.

Study: SARS-CoV-2 infection of human ACE2-transgenic mice causes severe lung inflammation and impaired function. Image Credit: NIAID
Study: SARS-CoV-2 infection of human ACE2-transgenic mice causes severe lung inflammation and impaired function. Image Credit: NIAID

As recently reported in the journal Nature Immunology, the model shares many features of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in people and could be useful for evaluating immunomodulatory and antiviral-based drugs.

“Although animal models have been evaluated for SARS-CoV-2 infection, none have fully recapitulated the lung disease phenotypes seen in humans who have been hospitalized,” says the team from Washington University School of Medicine and SCIREQ Scientific Respiratory Equipment in Montreal.

Now, the researchers have shown that the onset of severe clinical disease occurred in the transgenic mice just days after viral infection peaked and was associated with high levels of infiltrating immune cells and inflammatory mediators in the lung.

“This course is remarkably consistent with human disease in which rapid early viral replication is followed by inflammatory responses, which are believed to contribute to pathology, morbidity and mortality,” writes Emma Winkler (Washington University School of Medicine) and colleagues.

SARS-CoV-2 disease course is highly variable

The clinical manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 infection are highly variable, ranging from mild or even no symptoms to severe outcomes, including multi-organ failure and death.

To infect host cells, the virus uses a surface structure called the spike protein to bind and fuse with the human receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2).

This binding of hACE2 primarily directs the virus towards pneumocytes within the lung, where it can cause injury, inflammation and fatal respiratory distress.

“The development of countermeasures that reduce COVID-19 morbidity and mortality is a priority for the global research community, and animal models are essential for this effort,” said Winkler and colleagues.

However, no animal models have yet been developed that recapture the severe disease that occurs in humans.

Hamsters, ferrets and even non-human primates, for example, only develop mild-to-moderate disease and conventional mouse models do not support SARS-CoV-2 binding.

“Thus, additional animal models are needed to enable understanding of the biology of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection in the lung and evaluation of the efficacy of antiviral and immunomodulatory countermeasures,” write the researchers.

The K18-hACE2-transgenic mice model

Related Stories

One platform that has been shown to cause lethal SARS infection in animals is the K18-hACE2-transgenic mouse model, where successful hACE2 expression is driven by the epithelial cell cytokeratin-18 (K18) promoter.

The model was initially developed to study the pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-1 following the 2002 to 2003 SARS outbreak.

Now, Winkler and the team have evaluated hACE2-transgenic mice as a potential model of SARS-CoV-2 infection and subsequent severe COVID-19 disease.

What did the study find?

Following intranasal SARS-CoV-2 inoculation, the mice started to lose weight just 4 days post-infection and had succumbed to severe disease by day 7.

High levels of viral RNA and infectious virus were detected in the lungs as early as 2, 4 and 7 days following inoculation.

Pulmonary function declined just four days after viral titers peaked and was accompanied by infiltration of monocytes, neutrophils, and activated T cells in the lung, as well as high levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines.

This combination of infection and inflammation led to the development of severe interstitial pneumonia characterized by collapsed alveolar spaces, compromised gaseous exchange and stiffening of the lung parenchyma.

An attractive small animal model for understanding severe COVID-19

This disease course is “remarkably consistent with human disease,” say the researchers, which makes the K18-hACE2 mouse an attractive small animal model for understanding the pathogenesis of severe COVID-19.

“Because of its severe disease and intense immune cell infiltration, the K18-hACE2 model of SARS-CoV-2 infection may facilitate evaluation of immunomodulatory and antiviral drugs against COVID-19 and our understanding of immune-mediated mechanisms of pathogenesis,” concludes the team.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Robertson, Sally. (2020, November 26). Transgenic mouse model could recapitulate severe COVID-19 in humans. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 26, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201126/Transgenic-mouse-model-could-recapitulate-severe-COVID-19-in-humans.aspx.

  • MLA

    Robertson, Sally. "Transgenic mouse model could recapitulate severe COVID-19 in humans". News-Medical. 26 November 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201126/Transgenic-mouse-model-could-recapitulate-severe-COVID-19-in-humans.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Robertson, Sally. "Transgenic mouse model could recapitulate severe COVID-19 in humans". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201126/Transgenic-mouse-model-could-recapitulate-severe-COVID-19-in-humans.aspx. (accessed November 26, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Robertson, Sally. 2020. Transgenic mouse model could recapitulate severe COVID-19 in humans. News-Medical, viewed 26 November 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201126/Transgenic-mouse-model-could-recapitulate-severe-COVID-19-in-humans.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Food products are potential SARS-CoV-2 carriers, study finds
SARS-CoV-2-induces temporary loss of smell in mice
High prevalence of cross-reactive anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in sub-Saharan Africa
Severe COVID-19 complications linked to gut barrier breakdown
Study compares deaths in Sweden and Norway before and after COVID pandemic
Pomegranate peel extract shows potential as inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 virus
Protection of upper respiratory tract will require vaccines that mimic natural infection by SARS-CoV-2
SARS-CoV-2 was circulating in Italy before China recognized its existence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
The connection between severe COVID-19 and white blood cell counts