Lemann Foundation hails "spirit of co-operation' during wide-scale Brazilian clinical trial of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

Nov 27 2020
Denis Mizne, CEO of the Lemann Foundation, today hailed the “spirit of co-operation” during the wide-scale Brazilian clinical trials that helped deliver the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following the news that it is up to 90% per cent effective after passing phase-3 global trials.
The Lemann Foundation established the very first trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Sao Paulo and then helped co-ordinate further trials, involving 10,000 participants in five different Brazilian states, in what was one of the largest trials of any COVID vaccine in the world.
Brazil, the second most populous country in the Americas after the U.S, was a key part of the global development plan to test the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine because of the very high rate of infections, which has now led to over 5.8 million cases and 160,000 Brazilian deaths.
This is a watershed moment for the world. To have an economically viable vaccine that is up to 90% effective, that can be stored at fridge temperature and distributed across the whole planet, gives us real hope of ending this terrible pandemic.
Only 44 days separated the first email requesting if the Lemann Foundation could help establish a clinical trial in Brazil for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the first volunteer in Sao Paulo being injected.
We wish to thank everyone for their different roles in establishing trials, involving 10,000 participants in five different Brazilian states, in what was one of the largest trials of any COVID vaccine in the world.
In today’s increasingly divided world, it is remarkable that so many governmental, commercial and charitable organizations were able to work together efficiently at speed, with virtually zero preparation, in pursuit of such an ambitious humanitarian goal.
When Brazilian Health Regulator Anvisa approved the trials on 2 June, Governments, national and at state level, universities, foundations and the private sector, had to move quickly, breaking through cultural and institutional barriers to establish the trials. This rapid coordination, and sharing of knowledge and expertise, leaves a huge legacy for Brazil and a platform to build on that will allow us to swiftly prepare for future pandemics.
In particular, we owe heartfelt thanks to the volunteers, many of whom were healthcare workers who, despite already contributing so much, were prepared to put themselves at potential risk for the greater good. Despite billions now being spent on the hunt for a vaccine not a single dose would be produced without the courage of these anonymous volunteers”.
Denis Mizne, CEO, Lemann Foundation