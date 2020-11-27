Lemann Foundation hails "spirit of co-operation' during wide-scale Brazilian clinical trial of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

Denis Mizne, CEO of the Lemann Foundation, today hailed the “spirit of co-operation” during the wide-scale Brazilian clinical trials that helped deliver the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following the news that it is up to 90% per cent effective after passing phase-3 global trials.

The Lemann Foundation established the very first trial of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in Sao Paulo and then helped co-ordinate further trials, involving 10,000 participants in five different Brazilian states, in what was one of the largest trials of any COVID vaccine in the world.

Brazil, the second most populous country in the Americas after the U.S, was a key part of the global development plan to test the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine because of the very high rate of infections, which has now led to over 5.8 million cases and 160,000 Brazilian deaths.