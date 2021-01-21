Automation-Ready Sample Evaporator for Microplates

Jan 21 2021

Porvair Sciences has launched a new second-generation model of its Ultravap® Mistral - an automation-ready sample evaporator that offers throughput advantages to laboratories looking to optimise and accelerate sample preparation.

Designed to remove the traditional laboratory ‘bottleneck’ of solvent evaporation, industry-leading sample drying reproducibility has been achieved by recent advancements in gas injection technology. The new and improved Ultravap Mistral directly and consistently delivers heated gas up to 80°C in each microplate well or tube allowing most common chromatography solvents including dichloromethane, methanol, acetonitrile, hexane and water to be evaporated with speed and ease. A choice of straight or spiral needles allows users to choose between faster dry down (spiral) and better final drying in V-well plates (straight).

Related Stories

Highly intuitive software, and simple operation from up to 15 stored multi-step evaporation programs, means that even occasional users can gain the full benefits from an Ultravap® Mistral. For regular users, the Ultravap® Mistral offers the versatility of fully flexible programming, for example enabling the evaporation stage to operate at an optimised rate for each solvent type being evaporated.

From the responsive colour touch screen display - gas temperature, pressure and flow rate can all be programmed individually and saved in stored programmes on the instruments controller. Each programme allows up to 5 distinct ramped phases, so that a fast initial drying period can be followed by a gentle final drying phase. Standard control commands stored on Ultravap® Mistral are compatible with drivers of most robot manufacturers making integration a seamless process.

The new Ultravap® Mistral is designed with a flat front profile and platform shuttle making interfacing with almost any liquid-handling robot even easier. The slim benchtop-friendly design of the 2021 version has built-in LED lights that provide great sample visibility.

For further information on the Ultravap® Mistral automation-ready sample evaporator please visit https://www.microplates.com/blowdown-evaporator-ultravap-mistral/ or contact the company at [email protected] or call +44 1978 666222 / +1 800 552 3696.

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Automation & Sample Preparation

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. (2021, January 21). Automation-Ready Sample Evaporator for Microplates. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 21, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210121/Automation-ready-Sample-Evaporator-for-Microplates.aspx.

  • MLA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Automation-Ready Sample Evaporator for Microplates". News-Medical. 21 January 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210121/Automation-ready-Sample-Evaporator-for-Microplates.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Automation-Ready Sample Evaporator for Microplates". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210121/Automation-ready-Sample-Evaporator-for-Microplates.aspx. (accessed January 21, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Porvair Sciences Limited. 2021. Automation-Ready Sample Evaporator for Microplates. News-Medical, viewed 21 January 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210121/Automation-ready-Sample-Evaporator-for-Microplates.aspx.

Suggested Reading

CEAT project for improving ovarian cancer diagnosis, treatment shows promise
Stackable, low profile deep well microplates for lab automation
Porvair Sciences' pipette filter tips show high bacterial filtration efficiency
Sterile deep well plates
Porvair Sciences offers optimized microplates for affinity binding assays
Advances in Microplate Technology at SLAS 2021
Porvair Sciences introduces new 2.2ml 96 deep well plate for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid purification
Custom Design and Manufacture of Specialist Microplates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Advances in Virus Epigenetics