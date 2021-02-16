Asthma may influence the evolution of influenza virus, study shows

A subtype of asthma in adults may cause higher susceptibility to influenza and could result in dangerous flu mutations.

University of Queensland-led animal studies have found that paucigranulocytic asthma (PGA) - a non-allergic form of the condition - allows the flu virus to flourish in greater numbers in sufferers.

UQ PhD candidate Ms Katina Hulme said this was due to the asthma's suppression of the immune system.

"We were first tipped off about this during the 2009 swine flu pandemic," Ms Hulme said.

"Asthma was identified as the most common underlying medical condition in individuals hospitalized with flu, and these individuals were at a greater risk of ICU admission.

Related Stories

"Our lab studies have found that non-allergic asthma, or PGA, can suppress immune response to flu and with the immune system compromised, the virus is left unchecked and can replicate more than it does in a healthy individual.

"And, since the flu is not so good at proof-reading its genetic code when replicating, it makes a lot of mistakes, and with more replication comes more opportunity for mutations to emerge.

To conduct the research, the researchers used an asthmatic mouse model with influenza virus.

From there, computer-driven analysis of the virus genome was used to identify mutations that emerged exclusively in the asthmatic group.

UQ's Dr Kirsty Short said while these tests were preliminary and conducted in animals, the results may reflect a broader phenomenon in humans.

Our study produced clear findings that fit well with what we know about a suppressed immune response and the emergence of influenza virus variants.

Which is particularly relevant in the context of COVID-19, where it has been suggested that the so-called UK variant arose because of a prolonged infection in an immunocompromised patient.

For this study, it would be interesting to get access to clinical asthmatic samples to potentially confirm what we've found experimentally.

Our study provides the first evidence that asthma may influence the evolution of the influenza virus, and - transmission permitting - could lead to the emergence of more pathogenic strains into the community.

It's therefore really important to remember that host-viral interactions are bidirectional and that host co-morbidities can influence the evolution of influenza virus."

Dr Kirsty Short, University of Queensland

Source:

University of Queensland

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lessons learnt from the annual influenza season
Researchers use urine test to identify and verify a patient's type of asthma
Study indicates that 2019-2020 flu season was driven by a new, more transmissible strain
People with asthma could be negatively affected by increased disinfectant use in the COVID-19 era
Use of antiviral and antiretroviral medication could have detrimental impact on crops
50% of patients with uncontrolled asthma smoke cannabis, shows new survey
Seasonal flu shots reduce COVID-19 symptoms in children
Cell phone data can reveal behavioral changes in people diagnosed with flu-like illness

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Survey: Half of the people with uncontrolled asthma smoke cannabis