New sweat stickers may streamline diagnosis, treatment of cystic fibrosis in in pediatric patients

Mar 31 2021

New "sweat stickers" may streamline the early diagnosis of cystic fibrosis by enabling scientists to easily gather and analyze sweat from the skin of infants and children. The stickers matched the performance of previous, more cumbersome devices when tested with 51 subjects, suggesting the stickers could address design obstacles that have held back the diagnosis and treatment of cystic fibrosis in pediatric patients.

Related Stories

Diagnosing cystic fibrosis in infancy or childhood is critical to achieve good outcomes, as current treatments must be given early to extend lifespans and alter the course of the disease. Many current diagnostics work by detecting levels of chloride in sweat, which are elevated in cystic fibrosis patients. However, these tests must often be repeated and use unwieldy wrist-wrapped devices, making them impractical for infants with soft skin and low levels of sweat.

To address this need, Tyler Ray and colleagues developed their sweat stickers, which are soft microfluidic devices with a multilayered design that can conform to the skin of both infants and adults. The stickers rapidly collect and store sweat from the skin, which scientists can then analyze using a smartphone application. The stickers collected sweat as effectively as a traditional method named MSCS in a pilot study with 18 healthy subjects and 33 patients ranging from 2 months to 51 years old. Unlike MSCS, the stickers gathered enough sweat to avoid any repeated tests and did not cause uncomfortable skin indentations in infants.

The researchers call for larger studies to further establish their platform's accuracy and precision.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Ray, T.R., et al. (2021) Soft, skin-interfaced sweat stickers for cystic fibrosis diagnosis and management. Science Translational Medicine. doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.abd8109.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Changing upper respiratory microbiome in children related to SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility
Study reveals the incidence of structural abnormalities in the developing brain
What are the chief predictors of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children?
Restricting excessive consumption of added sugars may reduce NAFLD risk in children
Strengths-based approach may attribute to positive outcomes in children with autism spectrum disorder
Scientists discover new genetic disease that causes abnormal brain development in children
Gestational exposure to environmental toxicants linked to autistic-like behaviors in children
STAQ and Children’s Hospital Colorado launch sterile compounded drugs for pediatric patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Eco-bio-developmental model of emergent literacy helps identify risk factors of reading difficulties