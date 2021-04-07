Neurotechnology combined with saliva testing improves accuracy in measuring psychoactive effects of cannabis

A new study, released today in the scientific journal Advances in Therapy is providing critical evidence that neurotechnology combined with saliva testing can drastically reduce the likelihood of falsely determining cannabis impairment due to THC residual detection. The independent, blind study, conducted by KGK Science on behalf of Zentrela, confirms that Zentrela’s pioneering neurotechnology is the industry’s most accurate test for detecting and quantifying actual cannabis psychoactive effects, and unlocks the potential for new testing protocols for law enforcement and employers.

There is limited understanding of the brain effects caused by cannabis psychoactive properties, and limited means to accurately quantify those effects. Law enforcement and employers have relied upon traditional methods for detecting and quantifying THC-compound levels using body fluids such as saliva, blood and urine. However, it is well known that there is no direct correlation between THC concentration levels in body fluids and whether an individual is actually experiencing psychoactive effects associated with THC. This means law enforcement or employers cannot accurately confirm impairment, leading to the possibility of inaccurate determinations of cannabis impairment. These determinations can negatively affect the reputation and employment of individuals who may be consuming legal cannabis products responsibly.

The KGK Science study describes the performance of Zentrela’s Cognalyzer® neurotechnology to detect and quantify cannabis’ psychoactive effects and shows that when combined with an oral fluid test for detecting and quantifying THC levels, neurotechnology can drastically improve the accuracy of testing and minimize the likelihood of falsely determining cannabis impairment due to THC residual detection.

For the next phase of its research, Zentrela will collaborate with strategic research partners to correlate its objective cannabis psychoactive effect scale with driving and cognitive performance data to determine a psychoactive effect level (cutoff level) that indicates when it is not advisable for consumers to drive or work.

The ability to definitively measure the psychoactive effects of cannabis allows us to begin addressing the problems related to cannabis consumption that affect the industry and the broader community. A scientifically objective cannabis psychoactive-effect test has endless applications for cannabis producers and product manufacturers, for law enforcement, and for employers in many industries.” Dr. Dan Bosnyak, Chief Science Officer, Zentrela

An available scientific database of cannabis product effects also unlocks one of the most significant challenges facing producers and brands in the recreational cannabis industry: availability of regulatory-compliant cannabis effect data.