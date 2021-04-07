Researchers discover a gene family strongly implicated in the development of liver cancer

Apr 7 2021

In a comprehensive analysis of human gene activation data, researchers from the Centenary Institute have discovered that the dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) gene family is strongly implicated in the development of human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of primary liver cancer.

Researchers discover a gene family strongly implicated in the development of liver cancer
Dr Hui Emma Zhang. Image Credit: Centenary Institute

Related Stories

Reported in the journal ‘Cancers’, the research suggests that the DPP4 gene family and the four enzymes that it contains should be further studied to support potential new therapeutic approaches to fighting tumors found in the liver.

“In this study we interrogated a number of publicly accessible human gene databases including The Cancer Genome Atlas to identify cancers associated with the DPP4 gene family,” said Dr Hui Emma Zhang, researcher in the Centenary Institute’s Liver Enzymes in Metabolism and Inflammation Program and co-senior author on the paper.

We were focused on the four enzymes of the DPP4 gene family– DPP4, DPP8, DPP9 and fibroblast activation protein (FAP). The role of the DPP9 enzyme was of particular interest as it hadn’t been studied previously with regard to liver cancer in humans."

Dr Hui Emma Zhang, Researcher in Liver Enzymes in Metabolism and Inflammation Program, Centenary Institute

Results from the data mining and subsequent analysis undertaken by the research team were revealing.

An association between high levels of the DPP9 enzyme and uterine and lung cancer was found suggesting that further investigatory work in both areas was required.

Elevated levels of DPP9, DPP4, FAP and DPP8 enzymes were also discovered in liver tumors and critically, were associated with poor survival rates in HCC patients.

Our analysis indicates that high levels of all enzymes of the DPP4 family occur in liver cancers, which encourages us to target these enzymes as a possible new therapeutic approach to tackling the disease. With liver cancer incidence and mortality rates in Australia rapidly increasing new treatment options are urgently required both to improve and to save people’s lives.”

Dr Hui Emma Zhang

Over 2,000 Australians die each year from liver cancer. The five year survival rate for liver cancer is below 20%.

Source:

Centenary Institute

Journal reference:

Huang, J.C., et al. (2021) DPP9: Comprehensive In Silico Analyses of Loss of Function Gene Variants and Associated Gene Expression Signatures in Human Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Cancers. doi.org/10.3390/cancers13071637.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Devastating liver disease itching turns out to have a surprising cause
Research finds possible explanation for why many cancer drugs don't work in human trials
Prime editing enables more precise correction of genetic problems than traditional CRISPR
New approach to CAR T gene therapy yields efficient and longer-lasting response against HIV
Scientists launch clinical trial of CRISPR gene correction therapy in patients with sickle cell disease
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy at high risk of developing thrombotic complications
Fight for Sight funds research to explore gene editing as treatment for inherited retinal diseases
The Dream Team opens clinical trial to find better treatment options for pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers explore link between intestinal microbiota with colon cancer in patients with Lynch Syndrome