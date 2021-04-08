Phase 2 clinical trial launched in Thailand to evaluate IL-15 agonist as therapy to reduce HIV reservoir

The U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP) at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research last week launched a Phase 2 clinical trial in Thailand to evaluate an interleukin-15 (IL-15) superagonist, ImmunityBio's Anktiva® (also called N-803), administered during acute HIV infection as an experimental therapy to target establishment of the HIV reservoir at a very early stage.

The trial's participants are identified through MHRP's RV254 acute HIV infection cohort, which identifies individuals in the earliest post-infection stages. Volunteers will receive their first dose of IL-15 agonist and initiate antiretroviral therapy (ART) within days of the diagnosis of acute HIV infection.

A critical barrier to curing HIV is the reservoir of latent virus that remains hidden and infects cells throughout the body, and previous studies have shown that the reservoir is established very early in HIV infection.

We hope that administering an IL-15 agonist alongside traditional ART will reduce the HIV reservoir in lymphoid tissues. Ultimately this trial will help inform a strategy towards inducing long-term HIV remission."

Dr. Denise Hsu, MHRP's Associate Director of Therapeutics

Related Stories

In previous preclinical and clinical testing, ImmunityBio's Anktiva was shown to boost immune activation of natural killer cells and CD8+ T cells.

The study, called RV550, will enroll 15 participants who will receive three total doses of Anktiva, at weeks 0, 3 and 6 of the study. Researchers will compare levels of HIV RNA and DNA in lymph node samples pre- and post-treatment and evaluate the therapy's effects on CD8+ T and natural killer immune cells.

The study is conducted at The Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre in Bangkok.

"We're grateful to the many committed volunteers in this study and the larger acute infection cohort, and also to our dedicated clinical study team," said Dr. Kiat Ruxrungtham, professor of medicine at Chulalongkorn University and principal investigator of the trial. "Their contributions are vital to ongoing research to find a cure for HIV."

The RV254 acute HIV infection cohort provides insight into critical early days after infection. The cohort serves as a foundation to help MHRP researchers conduct investigations into long term remission of HIV and tools that can serve to accomplish "functional cure," controlling the virus without the need for long term antiretroviral treatment. RV254 is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health.

Source:

The U.S. Military HIV Research Program (MHRP)

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify chemicals that keep HIV virus in dormant state
New guidelines outline key new actions to improve delivery of HIV testing, treatment and care
Protein kinase inhibitors could help treat immunodeficiency in HIV patients
Diabetes drug appears to exploit vulnerability of AIDS-causing retrovirus HIV
Scientists increase potency of HIV-1 antibody, identify new ways to develop vaccines
Home delivery of HIV medicines could increase ART adherence, viral suppression
New approach to CAR T gene therapy yields efficient and longer-lasting response against HIV
Antidiabetic drug could help reduce chronic inflammation in people living with HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New Phase 1 study evaluates prime/boost HIV-1 vaccine formulated with combinations of adjuvants