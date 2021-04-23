DeNovix Announces 21 CFR Compliance Ready Software for Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer Products

DeNovix Inc. announces the launch of EasyApps Secure, a 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance Ready software option for the DS-11 Series range of microvolume spectrophotometers and fluorometers. The new suite of controls for EasyApps software enables regulated labs to securely generate results within their compliant workflow while retaining the trademark ease of use associated with DeNovix. EasyApps Secure is fully integrated within the on-board operating system, no additional PCs or laptops are required in the lab.

DS 11 Series Spectrophotometer / Fluorometer

DeNovix 21CFR Part 11 software includes features such as password protected system access, integrated electronic signature controls, comprehensive user account management, secure audit trail recording and advanced data handling and export tools.

Many of our customers work in regulated environments and adding the option of a 21 CFR Part 11 ready software to our instruments simplifies the challenge of compliance. I’m pleased to say that our team has delivered a very comprehensive, yet intuitive, software package that is simple to configure to meet the requirements of a wide range of labs.”

DeNovix Business Director Kevin Kelley

The software is compatible with all four DS-11 Series models, the QFX Fluorometer and the DS-C Cuvette Spectrophotometer. US customers can contact DeNovix directly with inquiries and international customer can learn more through their authorized DeNovix Distributor.

DS-11 Series instruments combine full spectrum UV-Vis analysis in microvolume and cuvette, with four-channel fluorescence in one compact instrument. The DeNovix DS-11 Series is twice winner of the Reviewers’ Choice Product of the Year and the first life science instrument to be awarded the Platinum Seal of Quality by SelectScience, awards based on scientist reviews for outstanding ease-of-use, performance, service and technical support.

For more information, or to locate distributors and representatives, visit https://www.denovix.com/.

