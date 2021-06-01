Taking the Strain Out of Microplate Sealing

Porvair Sciences has announced its next generation AutoCapper electronic sealer - a versatile device designed to take the strain out of applying friction sealing caps to a wide range of microplates.

Image credit: Porvair Sciences

Related Stories

Built to quickly and securely seal 96-well deep well microplates as standard, the AutoCapper is also compatible with shallow well and 24- and 48-well deep well plate formats using a range of supplied adapter blocks.

Small enough to fit on most lab benches, the AutoCapper has been designed to do all the hard work for you. A plate with its attendant cap mat is simply placed in the drawer and pushed firmly shut. From then on, the sophisticated electronics take over, forcing the cap mat down into each well by applying consistent, even pressure. With just a touch of a button, the powerful, yet smooth operating mechanism makes single action sealing of microplates quick and simple, therefore removing any risk of Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI).

The AutoCapper is the perfect solution for laboratories looking for an affordable device that makes the entire plate sealing process faster and more reproducible.

For further information on the AutoCapper please visit https://www.microplates.com/mat-cappers/  or contact Porvair Sciences on +44-1978-666222 / [email protected].

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. (2021, June 01). Taking the Strain Out of Microplate Sealing. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 01, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210601/Taking-the-Strain-Out-of-Microplate-Sealing.aspx.

  • MLA

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Taking the Strain Out of Microplate Sealing". News-Medical. 01 June 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210601/Taking-the-Strain-Out-of-Microplate-Sealing.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Porvair Sciences Limited. "Taking the Strain Out of Microplate Sealing". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210601/Taking-the-Strain-Out-of-Microplate-Sealing.aspx. (accessed June 01, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Porvair Sciences Limited. 2021. Taking the Strain Out of Microplate Sealing. News-Medical, viewed 01 June 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210601/Taking-the-Strain-Out-of-Microplate-Sealing.aspx.

Suggested Reading

High Performing Hydrophilic Porous Plastic Discs & Annular Absorbers
Porvair Sciences introduces new 2.2ml 96 deep well plate for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid purification
Automation-Ready Sample Evaporator for Microplates
Vial Sampling Kits for PFAS Analysis
Porvair Sciences offers optimized microplates for affinity binding assays
Affordable Single Plate Evaporator
Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer
Solid Phase Extraction Microplate Selection Guide

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
CEAT project for improving ovarian cancer diagnosis, treatment shows promise