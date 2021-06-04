Social trend of announcing preferred pronouns improves how they are understood

A growing number of people use they/them pronouns to signal their gender identity, but for many people, use of "they" to refer to a single individual takes some getting used to.

Results of a recent University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill study showed the social trend of announcing preferred pronouns, which is often seen in email signatures, Twitter bios and Zoom settings, improves how pronouns are understood.

"Announcing one's pronouns matters, and explicitly saying that someone uses they/them pronouns increases the chance that others will successfully interpret the pronoun in this way in the future," said Jennifer Arnold, a UNC-Chapel Hill professor of psychology and neuroscience who led the study published in Psychonomic Bulletin & Review.

There is a psychology of language and Arnold studies the mental steps that underlie the way we process language.

Singular "they" has been around for centuries. But its frequency and range of uses is expanding to those who identify as non-binary, that is, those who do not exclusively identify as male or female. Using the pronouns that a person goes by is considered a sign of respect.

Still sometimes people can use the wrong pronoun without realizing it or meaning any harm.

For the recent study Arnold worked with undergraduate students Heather Mayo and Lisa Dong to test the impact of explicitly discussing pronouns. For example, saying "Alex uses they/them pronouns."

Related Stories

During experiments, 184 participants from the United States, United Kingdom and Australia read short stories such as "Alex went running with Liz. They fell down." Answers to "Who fell down?" indicated whether the participants interpreted they as Alex or Alex and Liz.

Singular responses were found more often when Alex was either the only person in the story or when Alex was mentioned first. When Alex was listed as second, the rate of assigning singular interpretations was very low, occurring about 20 percent of the time. It was especially hard to get without instruction about preferred pronouns.

The singular interpretation was stronger - in some experiments doubling the chance of getting pronouns right -- when participants heard explicit instructions that Alex uses they/them pronouns. However, participants in all experiments had the opportunity to learn this through observation and illustrations.

We found that people adopted the singular interpretation more often when they had been explicitly told a person uses they/them pronouns in comparison with people who just figured it out from the context of a conversation."

Jennifer Arnold, Professor, Psychology and Neuroscience, UNC-Chapel Hill

Source:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Journal reference:

Arnold, J. E., et al. (2021) My pronouns are they/them: Talking about pronouns changes how pronouns are understood. Psychonomic Bulletin & Review. doi.org/10.3758/s13423-021-01905-0.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Kennedy Krieger Institute researcher wins NIH award for movement learning study
Predictors of COVID vaccination uptake in the U.S.
Blood oxygen levels may explain why memory loss is an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease
UVA researchers shed new light on brain development
Cognitive reappraisal may reduce compulsive drug-seeking behavior in cocaine-addicted individuals
Researchers gain new insights about ALS development
Tsimane's brains experience less brain atrophy than Westerners as they age, indicates study
Study sheds new light on human brain development

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers use new technique to visualize brain tissue noninvasively