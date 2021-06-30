Improving Yield and Quality of SARS-CoV-2 Isolated Nucleic Acid

Porvair Sciences has further expanded its range of high-performance microplate products for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid purification.

Image credit: Porvair Sciences

The new KF deep well plate and tip comb plate combo are specifically designed to enhance the performance and productivity of the market-leading Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher™ range of nucleic acid purification systems.

Krzysztof Kielmann, microplates product manager at Porvair Sciences commented "The Kingfisher Flex and Duo Prime systems have a number of design features that make the design of the deep well and the protective tip comb plate crucial to the correct operation of the instrument. Our optimised deep well plate has small gaps that align to locating pins on the Kingfisher instrument and the bottom profile of the 96 wells is designed to fit the heater block providing close contact and sample temperature control. The protective polypropylene tip comb is designed specifically for the 96 magnetic probes of the Kingfisher magnetic particle processor. The magnet slides into the disposable 96 well comb dips. Our KF deep well plate together with the protective tip comb plate has been shown to significantly improve the yield and quality of the isolated protein or nucleic acid when used on KingFisher systems".

The KF range of low affinity deep well plates and protective tip cone plate are manufactured in a cleanroom production environment using ultra-pure polypropylene that has the lowest leachables, extractables and is free from DNase and RNase. This allows SARS-CoV-2 test samples to be purified with the confidence of no risk of contamination or interference during the magnetic particle processing used by KingFisher™ nucleic acid purification systems.

For further information please visit https://www.microplates.com/draft/kingfisher-compatible-96-well-microplate/ or contact Porvair Sciences at [email protected] or call +44 1978 666222 / +1 800 552 3696.

