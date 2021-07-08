Organizational readiness found to be main driver for good quality end-of-life care in hospitals

Jul 8 2021

How prepared and engaged a hospital is to provide end-of-life care is pivotal to the quality of care provided, a new Flinders University study has found.

With many deaths occurring in hospitals in Australia every year, hospitals are one of the main providers of end-of-life care. And with the number of Australians who die each year projected to double by 2040, the need for safe and quality end-of-life care in hospitals is an ongoing concern.

Now, a recent study conducted by the Flinders University Research Centre for Palliative Care, Death, and Dying has sought to identify the best practices and organizational requirements for delivering excellent end-of-life care in hospitals. The study also identified the measures needed to support patients and families during a pandemic.

Led by Deb Rawlings from Flinders University’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the study was commissioned by the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care in order to inform an update to the National Consensus Statement for safe and quality end-of-life care.

Using a rapid review of literature, the study found that organizational readiness is a main driver for good quality end-of-life care.

Hospitals and acute care settings need to recognize the importance of end-of-life care. This is a significant first step in enabling improvements in the quality of care that is delivered to patients and families.”

Deb Rawlings, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University

Related Stories

The study showed that having spaces that allow privacy and facilitate culturally responsive care, as well as supporting and training the workforce to deliver quality end of life care, are critical.

Other important factors include person-centered care, family involvement, bereavement support and technological innovation, particularly during a pandemic.

“Our study lays out several implications for policy and end-of-life care practices related to the care of those who die in hospital,” says Ms Rawlings.

“To enable comprehensive responses across the workforce and the care environment, end-of-life care will need to be provided through a whole-of-organization approach.

“Organizational policy, procedures, and culture all influence clinical behavior and the capability and willingness of health professionals to provide comprehensive care.”

Source:

Flinders University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The use of flavonoids as antiviral agents against SARS-CoV-2
Nanotechnology and the fight against COVID-19
Scientists identify breakthrough cases of SARS-CoV-2’s delta variant in fully vaccinated individuals
What role did the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant play in India’s devastating second wave?
Discovery of SARS-CoV-2–induced pathways uncovers groundbreaking drug repurposing strategies
New study attempts to characterize long-COVID in all its complexity
Could microalgae-derived antiviral compounds combat SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses?
Solar irradiation inactivates SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on dialysis patients

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to Professor Simon Davies and Dr. Raymond Vanholder about the impact of COVID-19 on kidney dialysis patients.

The impact of COVID-19 on dialysis patients

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
B cell depleting agents can cause altered immune responses to COVID-19 vaccines, suggests study