Diagnosis and management of COVID-19 in clinical settings

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak has spread throughout the globe and much time has passed since it was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). COVID-19: Diagnosis and Management provides clinicians and scholars all the information on this disease in 2 volumes. Readers will find a concise and visual reference for this viral disease and will be equipped with the knowledge to assess and manage Sar-Cov-2 infection cases in clinical settings.

This book is divided into two parts (I and II). Part I focus on clinical basics of COVID-19 and provides comprehensive information about History of Coronaviruses, Epidemiology of COVID-19, Clinical presentation of this viral disease and COVID-19 diagnosis.

Part II covers practical infection control and broader topics about this communicable disease including 1) the prevention and treatment methodology, 2) mortality and long-term complications, 3) COVID-19 vaccines and future perspectives.