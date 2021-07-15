Entry Level Semi Automatic Microplate Sealer

Designed to be simple to operate, the new Ultraseal LITE semi-automatic microplate sealer from Porvair Sciences is the perfect device for labs with low to medium throughput (6 plates / minute) processing needs.

Ultraseal LITE. Image credit: Porvair Sciences

Compact in design, the Ultraseal LITE will fit just about anywhere you need to use it - be it on a lab bench or inside a fumehood.

Combining a powerful 400W heater with a strong sealing action, the Ultraseal LITE is able to ensure high integrity sealing of almost any type of microplate including deep well, shallow well, low profile deep well, filter and assay plates that conform to the ANSI / SLAS standard format.

The Ultraseal LITE utilises heat seal films and foils to give either permanent or peelable seals for all common microplate material types (polypropylene, polystyrene, polyethylene).

A typical sealing time for most polypropylene plates using Porvair seals is less than 3 seconds each. Seal times and seal temperatures are fully adjustable using the Ultraseal LITE control touch screen. Sealed plates are automatically ejected from the Ultraseal LITE.

The Ultraseal LITE has dual voltage capability, allowing it to operate on both 120 and 240 volt alternating current, 50/60 Hz mains supplies without the need for a power transformer.

For further information on the Ultraseal LITE semi-automated microplate sealer please visit https://www.microplates.com/ultraseal-lite/

