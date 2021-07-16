Study provides insights into vaccine acceptance and hesitancy in low- and-middle income countries

New research published in Nature Medicine reveals willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine was considerably higher in developing countries (80% of respondents) than in the United States (65%) and Russia (30%).

The study provides one of the first insights into vaccine acceptance and hesitancy in a broad selection of low- and-middle income countries (LMIC), covering over 20,000 survey respondents and bringing together researchers from over 30 institutions including the International Growth Centre (IGC), Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), WZB Berlin Social Science Center, the Yale Institute for Global Health, the Yale Research Initiative on Innovation and Scale (Y-RISE), and HSE University (Moscow, Russia).

Personal protection against COVID-19 was the main reason given for vaccine acceptance among LMIC respondents (91%), and concern about side effects (44%) was the most common reason for vaccine hesitancy. Health workers were considered the most trusted sources of information about COVID-19 vaccines.

The study comes at a critical juncture when vaccine shipments are still slow to arrive to the majority of the world's population, and COVID-19 cases are surging in many parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The findings suggest that prioritizing vaccine distribution to low- and middle -income countries should yield high returns in expanding global immunization coverage.

As COVID-19 vaccine supplies trickle into developing countries, the next few months will be key for governments and international organizations to focus on designing and implementing effective vaccine uptake programs. Governments can use this evidence to develop communications campaigns and systems to ensure that those who intend to get a vaccine actually follow through."

Niccoló Meriggi, Country Economist for IGC Sierra Leone and Study Co-Author

Related Stories

The researchers, who conducted the surveys between June 2020 and January 2021, point out that vaccine acceptance may vary with time and with the information that people have available to them. While the evidence on the safety and efficacy of available COVID-19 vaccines has become more clear in the last six months, severe, but rare, side effects may have undermined public confidence.

Saad Omer, Director of the Yale Institute of Global Health and study co-author, said: "What we've seen in Europe, the US, and other countries suggests that vaccine hesitancy can complicate policy decisions, thereby hindering rapid and widespread vaccine uptake. Governments in developing countries can start engaging trusted people like health workers now to deliver vaccine messaging about side effects that is accurate, balanced, and easily available to the public."

"Across countries, we observe that acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines is generally somewhat lower than for other vaccines, perhaps because of their novelty. However, the consistently pro-vaccine attitudes we see in low and middle income countries give us reason to be optimistic about uptake," said Alexandra Scacco, Senior Research Fellow at the WZB and study co-author. "We hope that evidence from our study can help inform strategies to expand global COVID-19 vaccination."

Source:

Innovations for Poverty Action

Journal reference:

Machingaidze, S & Wiysonge, C.S., (2021) Understanding COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. Nature Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41591-021-01459-7.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Striking increase in SARS-CoV-2 antibodies seen with prime dose AstraZeneca vaccine followed by Pfizer-BioNTech
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine elicits durable T cell memory and antibody responses
Durable antibody response at least 8 months following vaccination with J&J COVID vaccine
SARS-CoV-2 immunity due to prior infection or vaccination is similar, study says
Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine highly effective against alpha and beta variants
COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy against Delta variant evidence of growing inequity, says WHO
New study reports low SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in vaccinated healthcare workers
Lack of symptoms following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination doesn't mean vaccine not working

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

A face mask has been developed that can detect COVID-19. News-Medical spoke to the researchers behind this idea to find out more about how it works.

Developing a face mask that can detect COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists identify breakthrough cases of SARS-CoV-2’s delta variant in fully vaccinated individuals