Three quarters of UK adults have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

​Three quarters of adults in the UK have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the public continues to do what it can to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.

A total of 86,780,455 doses have been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving a first dose (89%) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75%).

Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalization from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The analysis shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalization after two doses.

The latest data from Public Health England and Cambridge University shows that around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 66,900 hospitalizations have been prevented by the vaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided vital protection against the virus to three quarters of all UK adults. This is a huge national achievement, which we should all be proud of. It's so important that those who haven't been vaccinated come forward as soon as possible to book their jab - to protect themselves, protect their loved ones and allow us all to enjoy our freedoms safely."

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout. Getting two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the key to enjoying a host of new freedoms safely - whether that be to enjoy a trip abroad with family or a night out with friends - as we continue to build our wall of protection. The vaccines are allowing us to reconnect with the things we love, but more than that, they're protecting the people we love too. Please make sure to come forward for your jab if you haven't already as soon as possible."

The government is working closely with the NHS to make it as easy as possible to get a vaccine, including through 'grab a jab' pop-up vaccine sites across the country - for example, at London-based club Heaven last weekend (Sunday 8 August) as well as football stadiums and festivals up and down the country.

People can make an appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119, and can use a vaccination centre, walk-in centre, or one of the pop-up vaccinations centers that are now in shopping centers, workplaces and high streets.

All adults in the UK are able to get their second doses after eight weeks. This will mean every adult has the chance to have two doses by mid-September.

People will be required to prove they've had two jabs to enter nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather by the end of September.

From 16 August, double vaccinated people will also no longer be required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case. People will continue to be advised to take a PCR test to detect the virus and variants of concern and anyone who tests positive will still be legally required to self-isolate, irrespective of their vaccination status.

The government announced that double vaccinated frontline NHS and social care staff in England who have been told to self-isolate will be permitted to attend work in exceptional circumstances and replaced by testing mitigations. A limited number of critical workers may also in exceptional circumstances be able to leave self-isolation to attend work if deemed a close contact and informed to do so by their employer.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Today marks a historic day for the incredible vaccination programme, with three quarters of UK adults having received both doses of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. It's been phenomenal to see first-hand the enthusiasm of the British public for the vaccines, which have now prevented over 66,900 hospitalizations and saved at least 60,000 lives. Getting the jab is one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones - I urge everyone to get booked in and get vaccinated as soon as possible."

The UK government secured access to hundreds of millions of doses of the most promising COVID-19 vaccines early on behalf of the entire UK, crown dependencies and overseas territories. The UK's medicine's regulator, the MHRA, was the first in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, allowing the rapid deployment of vaccines across the country and ensuring the UK has one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world.

Vaccinated people are far less likely to get COVID-19 with symptoms and even more unlikely to get serious COVID-19, to be admitted to hospital, or to die from it and there is growing evidence that they are less likely to pass the virus to others.

Dr Nikita Kanani Medical Director for Primary Care and Deputy for the NHS Covid-19 Programme, said:

NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to get the lifesaving Covid jab to people as soon as possible and their exceptional hard work rolling out the biggest and fastest vaccination programme in history has meant that three quarters of all adults are now fully vaccinated, including 95 percent people aged 50 and over in England. Getting the vaccine is the single most important step you can take to protect yourself and others, with hundreds of convenient vaccination sites across the country including pop up clinics in the park and at festivals and walk-in locations too and so if you haven't already, I would urge you to come forward today and join the tens of millions of people who have already been vaccinated."

YouGov polling also shows the UK continues to be one of the top nations where people are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated. ONS data published on 9 August shows that more than 9 in 10 (96%) adults reported positive sentiment towards the vaccine, and vaccine hesitancy for those aged 18 to 21 has almost halved from 9% to 5%. The statistics also showed hesitancy has decreased for those aged 16 and 17 from 14% to 11%.

Vaccines are available free of charge and from thousands of vaccine centers, GP practices and pharmacies. Around 98% of people live within 10 miles of a vaccination center in England and vaccinations are taking place at sites including mosques, community centers and football stadiums.