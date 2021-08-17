Simple model captures the key mechanics of hand-washing

Though hand-washing is proven effective in combating the spread of disease and infection, the physics behind it has rarely been studied. But in Physics of Fluids, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Hammond Consulting Limited describe a simple model that captures the key mechanics of hand-washing.

By simulating hand-washing, they estimated the time scales on which particles, like viruses and bacteria, were removed from hands.

The mathematical model acts in two dimensions, with one wavy surface moving past another wavy surface, and a thin film of liquid between the two. Wavy surfaces represent hands because they are rough on small spatial scales.

Particles are trapped on the rough surfaces of the hand in potential wells. In other words, they are at the bottom of a valley, and in order for them to escape, the energy from the water flow must be high enough to get them up and out of the valley.

The strength of the flowing liquid depends on the speed of the moving hands. A stronger flow removes particles more easily.

Basically, the flow tells you about the forces on the particles. Then you can work out how the particles move and figure out if they get removed."

Paul Hammond, Author

Related Stories

He likens the process to scrubbing a stain on a shirt: the faster the motion, the more likely it is to come out.

"If you move your hands too gently, too slowly, relative to one another, the forces created by the flowing fluid are not big enough to overcome the force holding the particle down," said Hammond.

Even when particles are removed, that process is not fast. Typical hand-washing guidelines, like those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suggest at least 20 seconds under the faucet.

Results from Hammond's model agree. It takes about 20 seconds of vigorous movement to dislodge potential viruses and bacteria.

The model does not consider chemical or biological processes that occur when using soap. However, knowing the mechanisms that physically remove particles from hands may provide clues to formulating more effective, environmentally friendly soaps.

"Nowadays, we need to be a bit more thoughtful about what happens to the wash chemicals when they go down the plughole and enter the environment," said Hammond.

Hammond said this is not the whole story of hand-washing, but it does answer important questions and lay the foundation for future research.

Source:

American Institute of Physics

Journal reference:

Hammond, P.S., (2021) Will we ever wash our hands of lubrication theory?. Physics of Fluids. doi.org/10.1063/5.0060307.

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers how specific bacteria contribute to common, recurrent gynecological condition
Antibiotic resistance found in the gut microbiome of lemurs living close to humans
Certain intestinal bacteria induce cross-reactive IgA responses to the SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD
Fungi and bacteria in the gut may equally impact human health and disease severity
Enzyme pre-treatment yields a highly precise picture of skin bacteria
Bacteria use a 'sense of touch' mechanism to navigate on surfaces
Researchers find a promising avenue for more effective treatment of antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Dysregulation of innate lymphoid cells drives colon cancer progression and immunotherapy resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Bacteroides-dominant gut microbiome linked with advanced cognition and language skills in infant boys