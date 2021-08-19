New coating prevents bacteria from adhering to plastic surfaces

In clinics and medical practices, it is crucial to work with sterile equipment and generally ensure a high standard of hygiene. For the healthcare sector, and numerous other industries, the company Flux Polymers GmbH offers an innovative and simple solution for better hygiene.

Our simple process makes plastic surfaces antibacterial in just a few minutes. We produce a polymer that is applied on the substrate by spray- or dip-coating and then permanently fixed by short UV irradiation." Dr. Anita Luxenhofer, CEO, Flux Polymers GmbH

Based on a purely physical effect

The patented coating prevents bacteria from adhering to the plastic surface. The antibacterial properties are based on a purely physical effect. No toxic substances that might induce resistance in bacteria are released from the coating.

"The process is fast, cost-efficient and changes neither the look nor the feel of the coated material," assures Anita Luxenhofer. She and her team are very pleased to have received funding from investors advised by the family office Förster & Franke GmbH & Co. KG. "This investment will accelerate our go-to-market strategy and help us gain a foothold in the European market," explains the team's commercial director, Joachim Schramm.