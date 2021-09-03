Lysis Buffer for High Yield Enzymatic Shearing

Porvair Sciences reports how its Chromatrap® Lysis buffer for enzymatic shearing provides users with a complete lysis buffer for the disruption of nuclear cell membranes with a milder detergent than that required for mechanical fragmentation.

Lysis buffer … part of the Chromatrap reagents range

Lysis plays a crucial role in enabling researchers to better explore and understand the underlying processes and mechanisms that drive biological organisms. Correct shearing is critical to the success of a ChIP assay. The buffer is compatible with all Porvair ChIP kits for enzymatic shearing from fixed cells or tissue.

Porvair's Chromatrap® Lysis buffers are formulated to ensure that the nuclear membrane in your samples is disrupted releasing a high yield of nuclear material for your research.

With the success of a ChIP assay being highly dependent on the quality of chromatin prepared, using a Chromatrap® Lysis buffer reagent to isolate chromatin from your sample can play an important role in the success of this process.

Illustrative image for cell lysis

