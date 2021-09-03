Lysis Buffer for High Yield Enzymatic Shearing

Porvair Sciences reports how its Chromatrap® Lysis buffer for enzymatic shearing provides users with a complete lysis buffer for the disruption of nuclear cell membranes with a milder detergent than that required for mechanical fragmentation.

Lysis buffer … part of the Chromatrap reagents range

Lysis plays a crucial role in enabling researchers to better explore and understand the underlying processes and mechanisms that drive biological organisms. Correct shearing is critical to the success of a ChIP assay. The buffer is compatible with all Porvair ChIP kits for enzymatic shearing from fixed cells or tissue.

Porvair's Chromatrap® Lysis buffers are formulated to ensure that the nuclear membrane in your samples is disrupted releasing a high yield of nuclear material for your research.

With the success of a ChIP assay being highly dependent on the quality of chromatin prepared, using a Chromatrap® Lysis buffer reagent to isolate chromatin from your sample can play an important role in the success of this process.

Illustrative image for cell lysis

For further information please visit https://www.chromatrap.com/lysis-buffer-for-enzymatic-shearing/ or contact Porvair Sciences Ltd on +44-1978-661144 / [email protected].

Chromatrap is a brand of Porvair Sciences Ltd. with R&D and production laboratories based in the UK. Their extensive product range includes ChIP kits, DNA purification kits and other innovative products for the life science market. Now cited in over thirty academic papers - Chromatrap® ChIP technology is rapidly becoming the method of choice for fast accurate ChIP assays. For further information please visit https://www.chromatrap.com/.

